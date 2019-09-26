QUEENSBURY 177, SCHUYLERVILLE 216
(at Glens Falls Country Club)
Queensbury: Kevin Milza 42, Nate Vananden 44, Will Povie 45, Alexander Gibbs 46.
Schuylerville: Jack Harshbarger 47, Nick Coffinger 56, Kaden Patchington 56, Carson Griffin 57.
Medalist: Kevin Milza (Q) 42.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 5, WATERFORD 0
(at Fairways Of Halfmoon)
No. 1 — Will Fizer (S) def. Dom Pontore, 2 and 1
No. 2 — Jack Costantino (S) def. Aaron Lyons, 4 and 2
No. 3 — Dylan Mulholland (S) def. Christian Weatherby, 4 and 3
No. 4 — Cody Burky (S) def. Derrick Pontore, 1 up
No. 5 — Ronan Loftus-graney (S) by forfeit
Medalist: Jack Costantino (SCC) 46.
Records: Saratoga Catholic: 9-4; Waterford: 2-12.
