QUEENSBURY 177, SCHUYLERVILLE 216

(at Glens Falls Country Club)

Queensbury: Kevin Milza 42, Nate Vananden 44, Will Povie 45, Alexander Gibbs 46.

Schuylerville: Jack Harshbarger 47, Nick Coffinger 56, Kaden Patchington 56, Carson Griffin 57.

Medalist: Kevin Milza (Q) 42.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 5, WATERFORD 0

(at Fairways Of Halfmoon)

No. 1 — Will Fizer (S) def. Dom Pontore, 2 and 1

No. 2 — Jack Costantino (S) def. Aaron Lyons, 4 and 2

No. 3 — Dylan Mulholland (S) def. Christian Weatherby, 4 and 3

No. 4 — Cody Burky (S) def. Derrick Pontore, 1 up

No. 5 — Ronan Loftus-graney (S) by forfeit

Medalist: Jack Costantino (SCC) 46.

Records: Saratoga Catholic: 9-4; Waterford: 2-12.

