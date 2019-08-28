{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH WARREN 5, CORINTH 0

(at Brookhaven)

No. 1 — Wyatt Gereau (NW) def. Colby Walker, 1 up

No. 2 — Rory Smith (NW) def. Ayden Milligan, 5-4

No. 3 — Ethan Fiorino (NW) def. William Smolinski, 2-1

No. 4 — Dante Puttino (NW) def. Zack Tevendale, 3-1

No. 5 — Tom Conway (NW) def. Morgan Barger, 5-4

Medalist: Rory Smith (NW) 58.

Records: North Warren: 1-0; Corinth: 0-1.

HOOSICK FALLS 4.5,

HOOSIC VALLEY 0.5

(at Battenkill Country Club)

No. 1 — Mat Smith (HoF) def. Oliver Eckler, 2 up

No. 2 — Ryan Bloomer (HoF) def. Nolan Rafferty, 4-3

No. 3 — Miles Smith (HoF) def. Mitchel Jones, 3-2

No. 4 — Allison Hathaway (HoF) def. Brandon Watkins, 2-1

No. 5 — Brady Hathaway (HoF) tied Brett Pruso (HV)

Medalist: Ryan Bloomer (HoF) 37.

Records: Hoosick Falls: 4-0; Hoosic Valley: 4-1.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3.5,

CAMBRIDGE 1.5

(at Hoosick Falls Country Club)

No. 1 — Ben Epler (Cam) def. Jack Costantino, 5-3

No. 2 — James Toleman (Cam) tied Will Fizer (SC)

No. 3 — Dillion Mulholland (SC) def. Isaac Toleman, 3-1

No. 4 — Ronan Loftus-Graney (SC) by forfeit.

No. 5 — Ryan McCarroll (SC) by forfeit.

Medalist: Ben Epler (Cam) 36.

Records: Cambridge: 0-5.

TAMARAC 5, WATERFORD 0

(at Fairways Of Halfmoon)

No. 1 — Will Ashley (T) def. Dom Pontore, 5-4

No. 2 — Zack Krill (T) def. Aaron Lyons, 3-1

No. 3 — Michael Jacques (T) def. Christian Weatherby, 5-4

No. 4 — Colby Phelps (T) by forfeit.

No. 5 — Nate Krill (T) by forfeit.

Medalist: Will Ashley (T) 43.

Records: Tamarac: 3-2; Waterford: 1-2.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 164,

SCHUYLERVILLE 210

(at Fox Run Golf Club)

Broadalbin-Perth: Matt Danise 38, Stuart Bond 41, Lorenzo Tambasco 42, Connor Canale 43.

Schuylerville: Nick Coffinger 49, Jack Harshbarger 51, Kadin Pagington 51, Jack Gulick 59.

Medalist: Matt Danise (B-P) 38.

