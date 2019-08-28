NORTH WARREN 5, CORINTH 0
(at Brookhaven)
No. 1 — Wyatt Gereau (NW) def. Colby Walker, 1 up
No. 2 — Rory Smith (NW) def. Ayden Milligan, 5-4
No. 3 — Ethan Fiorino (NW) def. William Smolinski, 2-1
No. 4 — Dante Puttino (NW) def. Zack Tevendale, 3-1
No. 5 — Tom Conway (NW) def. Morgan Barger, 5-4
Medalist: Rory Smith (NW) 58.
Records: North Warren: 1-0; Corinth: 0-1.
HOOSICK FALLS 4.5,
HOOSIC VALLEY 0.5
(at Battenkill Country Club)
No. 1 — Mat Smith (HoF) def. Oliver Eckler, 2 up
No. 2 — Ryan Bloomer (HoF) def. Nolan Rafferty, 4-3
No. 3 — Miles Smith (HoF) def. Mitchel Jones, 3-2
No. 4 — Allison Hathaway (HoF) def. Brandon Watkins, 2-1
No. 5 — Brady Hathaway (HoF) tied Brett Pruso (HV)
Medalist: Ryan Bloomer (HoF) 37.
Records: Hoosick Falls: 4-0; Hoosic Valley: 4-1.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3.5,
CAMBRIDGE 1.5
(at Hoosick Falls Country Club)
No. 1 — Ben Epler (Cam) def. Jack Costantino, 5-3
No. 2 — James Toleman (Cam) tied Will Fizer (SC)
No. 3 — Dillion Mulholland (SC) def. Isaac Toleman, 3-1
No. 4 — Ronan Loftus-Graney (SC) by forfeit.
No. 5 — Ryan McCarroll (SC) by forfeit.
Medalist: Ben Epler (Cam) 36.
Records: Cambridge: 0-5.
TAMARAC 5, WATERFORD 0
(at Fairways Of Halfmoon)
No. 1 — Will Ashley (T) def. Dom Pontore, 5-4
No. 2 — Zack Krill (T) def. Aaron Lyons, 3-1
No. 3 — Michael Jacques (T) def. Christian Weatherby, 5-4
No. 4 — Colby Phelps (T) by forfeit.
No. 5 — Nate Krill (T) by forfeit.
Medalist: Will Ashley (T) 43.
Records: Tamarac: 3-2; Waterford: 1-2.
BROADALBIN-PERTH 164,
SCHUYLERVILLE 210
(at Fox Run Golf Club)
Broadalbin-Perth: Matt Danise 38, Stuart Bond 41, Lorenzo Tambasco 42, Connor Canale 43.
Schuylerville: Nick Coffinger 49, Jack Harshbarger 51, Kadin Pagington 51, Jack Gulick 59.
Medalist: Matt Danise (B-P) 38.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.