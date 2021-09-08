 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: North Warren defeats Bolton, Granville edges Lake George
NORTH WARREN 4, BOLTON 1

(at The Sagamore)

No. 1 — Myles Walker (NW) def. Sophie Del Signore, 5-3

No. 2 — Peyton Robbins (NW) def. Max Gollhofer, 1 up

No. 3 — Isabella Swartz (NW) def. Jane Trowbridge, 1 up

No. 4 — Ethan Dancz (NW) def. Chris Becker, 2 up

No. 5 — James Showers (B) by forfeit.

Medalist: Myles Walker (NW).

GRANVILLE 3, LAKE GEORGE 2

(at Skene Valley Country Club)

No. 1 — Zach Bruno (LG) def. Andrew Rathbun, 2-up

No. 2 — Logan Harrington (Gran) def. Christian Siletti, 4-3

No. 3 — Nathan Williams (Gran) def. Kyle Casabonne, 3-2

No. 4 — Aidan Cardinale (LG) def. Ethan Martelle, 2-up

No. 5 — Liam Farrell (Gran) def. Anthony Halliday, 3-1

Medalist: Zach Bruno (LG) 42.

Records: Granville: 3-0

WHITEHALL 5, CORINTH 0

(at Skene Valley Country Club)

No. 1 — Anthony Jones (W) def. Ayden Milligan, 3-2

No. 2 — John Twyman (W) def. William Smolinski, 3-2

No. 3 — Camren Ellis (W) def. Morgan Barger, 3-2

No. 4 — Jacob Whiting (W) def. Hannah Barger, 4-3

No. 5 — Logan Terry (W) def. Cooper Philo, 2-up

Medalist: Jacob Whiting (W) 40.

Records: Whitehall: 1-0; Corinth: 0-1.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 5,

FORT ANN-HARTFORD 0

(at Hartford Greens)

No. 1 — Tyler Plummer (HL) def. Mason Forbes, 2 up

No. 2 — Cam Plummer (HL) def. Joe Happy

No. 3 — Sean Frasier (HL) def. Charlie Walker, 5 and 4

No. 4 — Caeden Wilson (HL) def. Luke LaRose, 4 and 2

No. 5 — Gavin Wood (HL) def. Matt Casey, 2 up

Medalist: Tyler Plummer (H-L) 40.

Records: Fort Ann-Hartford: 0-2.

SCHUYLERVILLE 175, GLENS FALLS 181

(at Bay Meadows)

Schuylerville: DeGregory 40, Harshbarger 46, Converse 44, Earley 45.

Glens Falls: Brayden Dock 34, Brett Chambers 47, Colin Fisher 49, Andrew Crandall 51.

Medalist: Brayden Dock (GF) 34.

