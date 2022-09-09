ROUNDUP: Mechanicville bests Witches in close match

Four of the five matches came down to the final hole, but Mechanicville pulled out all of them in a 5-0 Wasaren League golf victory over Greenwich on Friday.
MECHANICVILLE 5, GREENWICH 0
(at Battenkill CC)
No. 1 — Nate Salvadore (Mech) def. Bradley Brophy, 1 up
No. 2 — Matt Salvadore (Mech) def. Erik Wade, 2 up
No. 3 — Jack Salvadore (Mech) def. Sam Ziehm, 2 up
No. 4 — Connor Dion (Mech) def Omar DeJesus, 2 and 1
No. 5 —Ben Amato (Mech) def Colby McCulliffe, 2 up
Medalist: Nate Salvadore, 37
Records: Greenwich 4-2; Mechanicville 6-0.
HOOSICK FALLS 5, WATERFORD 0
(Fairways of Halfmoon)
No. 1 — Aiden Fleming (HoF) def. Derrick Pontore, 5 and 3
No. 2 — Andrew Sparks (HoF) def. Dylan Day, 5 and 3
No. 3 — Dylan Callahan (HoF) def. Billy Scunziano, 5 and 4
No. 4 — Brady Mann (HoF) def. Johnny Atwood, 5 and 3
No. 5 — Jack Shea (HoF) by forfeit
Medalist: Aiden Fleming (HoF), 39
FORT ANN-HARTFORD 4, FORT EDWARD 1
No. 1 — Mason Forbes (FAH) def. Beau Boucher , 4 and 3
No. 2 — Charlie Walker (FAH) def. Calvin Boucher, 3 and 1
No. 3 — Zach Bartholemew (FE) def. Brody Stockman, 5 and 4
No. 4 — Tim Webb (FAH) def. Trey Tiderencil, 5 and 4
No. 5 — Ben Cussen (FAH) def. Judson Boucher, 5 and 3
Medalist: Mason Forbes (FAH) 36.