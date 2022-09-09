 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

ROUNDUP: Mechanicville bests Witches in close match

  • 0

Four of the five matches came down to the final hole, but Mechanicville pulled out all of them in a 5-0 Wasaren League golf victory over Greenwich on Friday.

MECHANICVILLE 5, GREENWICH 0

(at Battenkill CC)

No. 1 — Nate Salvadore (Mech) def. Bradley Brophy, 1 up

No. 2 — Matt Salvadore (Mech) def. Erik Wade, 2 up

No. 3 — Jack Salvadore (Mech) def. Sam Ziehm, 2 up

No. 4 — Connor Dion (Mech) def Omar DeJesus, 2 and 1

No. 5 —Ben Amato (Mech) def Colby McCulliffe, 2 up

Medalist: Nate Salvadore, 37

People are also reading…

Records: Greenwich 4-2; Mechanicville 6-0.

HOOSICK FALLS 5, WATERFORD 0

(Fairways of Halfmoon)

No. 1 — Aiden Fleming (HoF) def. Derrick Pontore, 5 and 3

No. 2 — Andrew Sparks (HoF) def. Dylan Day, 5 and 3

No. 3 — Dylan Callahan (HoF) def. Billy Scunziano, 5 and 4

No. 4 — Brady Mann (HoF) def. Johnny Atwood, 5 and 3

No. 5 — Jack Shea (HoF) by forfeit

Medalist: Aiden Fleming (HoF), 39

FORT ANN-HARTFORD 4, FORT EDWARD 1

No. 1 — Mason Forbes (FAH) def. Beau Boucher , 4 and 3

No. 2 — Charlie Walker (FAH) def. Calvin Boucher, 3 and 1

No. 3 — Zach Bartholemew (FE) def. Brody Stockman, 5 and 4

No. 4 — Tim Webb (FAH) def. Trey Tiderencil, 5 and 4

No. 5 — Ben Cussen (FAH) def. Judson Boucher, 5 and 3

Medalist: Mason Forbes (FAH) 36.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News