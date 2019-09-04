LAKE GEORGE 4.5, CORINTH 0.5
(at Top Of The World)
No. 1 — Gabe Mann (Lg) def. Colby Walker, 5-4
No. 2 — Torin Davies (Lg) def. Aidan Milligan, Even
No. 3 — Zach Bruno (Lg) def. Billy Smolinski, 4-2
No. 4 — Dan Barber (Lg) def. Zach Tevendale, 3-1
No. 5 — Jj Salmon (Lg) def. Morgan Barger, 5-3
Medalist: Gabe Mann (Lake George) 41.
Records: Lake George: 2-0.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, WHITEHALL 0
(at Bend Of The River Golf Club)
No. 1 — Tyler Plummer (Hl) def. Matthew Redmond, 3-2
No. 2 — Chad Harris (Hl) def. Derek Patch, 4-3
No. 3 — Cameron Plummer (Hl) def. Kaleb Lyman, 1 up
No. 4 — Michael Labrake (Hl) def. John Twyman, 1 up
No. 5 — Joe Armendola (Hl) def. Chris Bakemeier, 2 up
Medalist: Tyler Plummer (Hadley-Luzerne) 41.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 1-0. Whitehall: 2-1.
Note: John Tyman (Whitehall) Hole-in-one.
FORT EDWARD 4, BOLTON 1
(at Sagamore)
No. 1 — Tim Gillis (Fe) def. Jayden Mignot, 1 up
No. 2 — Paige Cormie (Fe) def. Stas Wiktorko, 4-2
No. 3 — Jensen Del Signoe (B) def. Andrew Fish, 2 up
No. 4 — Preston Gulick (Fe) def. Peyton Del Signore, 2 up
No. 5 — Dan Boucher (Fe) def. Sophie Del Signore, 3-2
Medalist: Tim Gillis (Fort Edward) 52.
Records: Fort Edward: 1-1. Bolton: 0-2.
GREENWICH 5, STILLWATER 0
(at Battenkill)
No. 1 — Jake Owens (G) def. Joe Pickett, 3-2
No. 2 — Grant Peck (G) def. Matt Berkery, 5-4
No. 3 — Tyler Ziehm (G) def. Logan Pickett, 4-3
No. 4 — Bradley Brophy (G) by forfeit.
No. 5 — Patrick Mcfee (G) by forfeit.
Medalist: Jake Owens (Greenwich) 39.
Records: Greenwich: 2-2. Stillwater: 0-6.
LAKE GEORGE 5, GRANVILLE 0
(at Top Of The World, Tuesday)
No. 1 — Gabe Mann (Lg) def. Ryan Kunen, 4-3
No. 2 — Torin Davies (Lg) def. Logan Harrington, 3-2
No. 3 — Zach Bruno (Lg) def. Andrew Rathburn, 4-2
No. 4 — Dan Barber (Lg) def. Nathan Williams, 4-3
No. 5 — Jj Salmon (Lg) def. Tyler Muise, 3-2
Medalist: Gabe Mann (Lake George) 45.
Records: Lake George: 1-0.
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
GLENS FALLS 193, SCHUYLERVILLE 219
(at Airway Meadows)
Glens Falls: Braydon Dock 40, Carter Vandermindin 46, Patrick Bruen 52, Aidan Murphy 55.
Schuylerville: Kadin Pagington 51, Charlie Welsh 55, Carson Griffen 55, Jack Harshbarger 58.
Medalist: Brayden Dock (Gf) 40.
