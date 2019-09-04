{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE 4.5, CORINTH 0.5

(at Top Of The World)

No. 1 — Gabe Mann (Lg) def. Colby Walker, 5-4

No. 2 — Torin Davies (Lg) def. Aidan Milligan, Even

No. 3 — Zach Bruno (Lg) def. Billy Smolinski, 4-2

No. 4 — Dan Barber (Lg) def. Zach Tevendale, 3-1

No. 5 — Jj Salmon (Lg) def. Morgan Barger, 5-3

Medalist: Gabe Mann (Lake George) 41.

Records: Lake George: 2-0.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, WHITEHALL 0

(at Bend Of The River Golf Club)

No. 1 — Tyler Plummer (Hl) def. Matthew Redmond, 3-2

No. 2 — Chad Harris (Hl) def. Derek Patch, 4-3

No. 3 — Cameron Plummer (Hl) def. Kaleb Lyman, 1 up

No. 4 — Michael Labrake (Hl) def. John Twyman, 1 up

No. 5 — Joe Armendola (Hl) def. Chris Bakemeier, 2 up

Medalist: Tyler Plummer (Hadley-Luzerne) 41.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 1-0. Whitehall: 2-1.

Note: John Tyman (Whitehall) Hole-in-one.

FORT EDWARD 4, BOLTON 1

(at Sagamore)

No. 1 — Tim Gillis (Fe) def. Jayden Mignot, 1 up

No. 2 — Paige Cormie (Fe) def. Stas Wiktorko, 4-2

No. 3 — Jensen Del Signoe (B) def. Andrew Fish, 2 up

No. 4 — Preston Gulick (Fe) def. Peyton Del Signore, 2 up

No. 5 — Dan Boucher (Fe) def. Sophie Del Signore, 3-2

Medalist: Tim Gillis (Fort Edward) 52.

Records: Fort Edward: 1-1. Bolton: 0-2.

GREENWICH 5, STILLWATER 0

(at Battenkill)

No. 1 — Jake Owens (G) def. Joe Pickett, 3-2

No. 2 — Grant Peck (G) def. Matt Berkery, 5-4

No. 3 — Tyler Ziehm (G) def. Logan Pickett, 4-3

No. 4 — Bradley Brophy (G) by forfeit.

No. 5 — Patrick Mcfee (G) by forfeit.

Medalist: Jake Owens (Greenwich) 39.

Records: Greenwich: 2-2. Stillwater: 0-6.

LAKE GEORGE 5, GRANVILLE 0

(at Top Of The World, Tuesday)

No. 1 — Gabe Mann (Lg) def. Ryan Kunen, 4-3

No. 2 — Torin Davies (Lg) def. Logan Harrington, 3-2

No. 3 — Zach Bruno (Lg) def. Andrew Rathburn, 4-2

No. 4 — Dan Barber (Lg) def. Nathan Williams, 4-3

No. 5 — Jj Salmon (Lg) def. Tyler Muise, 3-2

Medalist: Gabe Mann (Lake George) 45.

Records: Lake George: 1-0.

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

GLENS FALLS 193, SCHUYLERVILLE 219

(at Airway Meadows)

Glens Falls: Braydon Dock 40, Carter Vandermindin 46, Patrick Bruen 52, Aidan Murphy 55.

Schuylerville: Kadin Pagington 51, Charlie Welsh 55, Carson Griffen 55, Jack Harshbarger 58.

Medalist: Brayden Dock (Gf) 40.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments