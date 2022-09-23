 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: MacDougall, Toleman lead Cambridge to win

BOYS

CAMBRIDGE 3, GREENWICH 2

(at Battenkill CC)

No. 1 — Mason MacDougall (Cam) def Bradley Brophy, 2-up.

No. 2 — Luke MacDougall (Cam) def Erik Wade, 3-1.

No. 3 — James Toleman (Cam) def Sam Ziehm, 5 and 4.

No. 4 — Omar DeJesus (Gre) by forfeit.

No. 5 — Colby McCaulliffe (Gre) by forfeit.

Medalists: Luke MacDougall (Cam), James Toleman (Cam) 42

Records: Greenwich 6-4, Cambridge 5-5

STILLWATER 5, WATERFORD 0

(at Fairways of Halfmoon)

No. 1 — Carter Wichelns (S) def. Derrick Pontore, 3 and 2.

No. 2 — Logan Pickett (S) def. Dylan Day, 3 and 2.

No. 3 — Myles Marinello (S) def. Billy Scunziano, 4 and 3.

No. 4 — Dan DeGrasse (S) def. Johnny Atwood, 5 and 4.

No. 5 — Shay Brownell (S) def. Evan Cavosie, 2 and 1.

Medalist: Wichelns (S) 45

GIRLS

SARATOGA SPRINGS 149, SPA CATHOLIC 172

(at Pioneer Hills)

Saratoga Catholic: Aila Cartier 56, Maddison Norton 57, Chloe Lawrence 59.

Saratoga Springs: Maria Jackson 38, Sierra Borden 49, Paige Haarman 62.

Medalist: Jackson (SS) 38

