ROUNDUP: MacDougall, Toleman lead Cambridge to win

BOYS
CAMBRIDGE 3, GREENWICH 2
(at Battenkill CC)
No. 1 — Mason MacDougall (Cam) def Bradley Brophy, 2-up.
No. 2 — Luke MacDougall (Cam) def Erik Wade, 3-1.
No. 3 — James Toleman (Cam) def Sam Ziehm, 5 and 4.
No. 4 — Omar DeJesus (Gre) by forfeit.
No. 5 — Colby McCaulliffe (Gre) by forfeit.
Medalists: Luke MacDougall (Cam), James Toleman (Cam) 42
Records: Greenwich 6-4, Cambridge 5-5
STILLWATER 5, WATERFORD 0
(at Fairways of Halfmoon)
No. 1 — Carter Wichelns (S) def. Derrick Pontore, 3 and 2.
No. 2 — Logan Pickett (S) def. Dylan Day, 3 and 2.
No. 3 — Myles Marinello (S) def. Billy Scunziano, 4 and 3.
No. 4 — Dan DeGrasse (S) def. Johnny Atwood, 5 and 4.
No. 5 — Shay Brownell (S) def. Evan Cavosie, 2 and 1.
Medalist: Wichelns (S) 45
GIRLS
SARATOGA SPRINGS 149, SPA CATHOLIC 172
(at Pioneer Hills)
Saratoga Catholic: Aila Cartier 56, Maddison Norton 57, Chloe Lawrence 59.
Saratoga Springs: Maria Jackson 38, Sierra Borden 49, Paige Haarman 62.
Medalist: Jackson (SS) 38