LAKE GEORGE 3, NORTH WARREN 2
(at Top Of The World)
No. 1 -- Gabe Mann (LG) def. Wyatt Gereau, 5 & 4
No. 2 -- Rory Smith (NW) def. Torin Davies, 2 & 1
No. 3 -- Zach Bruno (LG) def. Dante Buttino, 2 & 1
No. 4 -- Ethan Fiorino (NW) def. Hunter Rounds, 2 & 1
No. 5 -- Dan Barber (LG) def. Ethan Gould, 4 & 2
Medalist: Gabe Mann (LG) 45.
Records: Lake George: 6-0.
CORINTH 4, WARRENSBURG 1
(at Cronin’s)
No. 1 -- Hunter Mckenna (Warr) def. Colby Walker, 1up
No. 2 -- Ayden Milligan (Cor) def. Bryn Jones, 3+1
No. 3 -- William Smolinski (Cor) def. Hunter Nemec, 2+1
No. 4 -- Zack Tevendale (Cor) def. Thomas O’sullivan, 1up
No. 5 -- Morgan Barger (Cor) by forfeit
Records: Corinth: 2-5, Warrensburg: 0-5.
WHITEHALL 5, FORT EDWARD 0
(at Skene Valley CC)
No. 1 -- Matt Redmond (Wh) def. Tim Gillis, 5-3
No. 2 -- Derek Patch (Wh) def. Andrew Fish, 5-4
No. 3 -- Kaleb Lyman (Wh) def. Preston Gulick, 2up
No. 4 -- Chris Bakemeier (Wh) def. Boucher, 4-3
No. 5 -- John Twyman (Wh) def. Dan Boucher, 3-2
Medalist: Matthew Redmond (Wh) 37.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, BOLTON 0
(at Bend Of The River Golf Club)
No. 1 -- Tyler Plummer (HL) def. Stas Wiktorko, 5&4
No. 2 -- Chad Harris (HL) def. Jensen Delsignore, 5&4
No. 3 -- Cameron Plummer (HL) def. Jaidyn Hill, 5&4
No. 4 -- Joe Armendola (HL) def. Peyton Delsignore, 5&4
No. 5 -- Michael Labrake (HL) def. Sophie Delsignore, 4&2
Medalist: Tyler Plummer (HL) 44, Joe Armendola (HL) 44.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 6-0, Bolton: 0-6.
FORT ANN-HARTFORD 3 1/2,
GRANVILLE 1 1/2
You have free articles remaining.
(at Pole Valley)
No. 1 -- Patrick Ward (FAH) def. Lane Mattison, 4 and 3
No. 2 -- Mason Forbes (FAH) def. Logan Harrington, 4 and 3
No. 3 -- Reid Robbins (FAH) def. Andrew Rathbun, 1 Up
No. 4 -- Nathan Williams (Gra) def. Cole Genevick, 1 Up
No. 5 -- Luke Larose (FAH) tied Tyler Muise
Medalist: Mason Forbes (FAH) 39.
Records: Fort Ann/Hartford: 5-1, Granville: 2-4.
HOOSICK FALLS 4, CAMBRIDGE 1
(at Hoosick Falls Country Club)
No. 1 -- Ben Epler (Cam) def. Ryan Bloomer, 1 up
No. 2 -- Mat Smith (HoF) def. James Toleman, 4&3
No. 3 -- Miles Smith (HoF) def. Isaac Toleman, 5&4
No. 4 -- Allison Hathaway (HoF) def. Lydia Fronhofer, 5&4
No. 5 -- Brady Hathaway (HoF) by forfeit
Medalist: Ben Epler (Cam) 36.
Records: Hoosick Falls: 10-0, Cambridge: 1-7.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 176,
GLENS FALLS 189
(at Bay Meadows)
South Glens Falls: Gebo 40, Murderry 44, Bickford 44, Gelheiser 46.
Glens Falls: Brayden Dock 39, Colin Fisher 47, Patrick Bruen 51, Carter Vanderminden 52.
Medalist: Brayden Dock (GF) 39.
QUEENSBURY 165, GLENS FALLS 189
(at Bay Meadows)
Queensbury: Chang 39, Milza 41, Gibbs 41, Povie 44.
Glens Falls: Brayden Dock 39, Colin Fisher 47, Patrick Bruen 51, Carter Vanderminden 52.
Medalist: Brayden Dock (GF) 39, Dorin Chang (Qby) 39.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, WARRENSBURG 0
(at Cronin’s, Wednesday)
No. 1 -- Tyler Plummer (H-L) def. Hunter Mckenna, 5+4
No. 2 -- Cameron Plummer (H-L) def. Bryn Jones, 5+3
No. 3 -- Chad Harris (H-L) def. Hunter Nemec, 4+3
No. 4 -- Joe Armendola (H-L) def. Sean Powers, 5+4
No. 5 -- Mike Labrake (H-L) def. Thomas O’sullivan, 5+3
Medalist: Cameron Plummer (H-L) 46.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.