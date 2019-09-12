{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE 3, NORTH WARREN 2

(at Top Of The World)

No. 1 -- Gabe Mann (LG) def. Wyatt Gereau, 5 & 4

No. 2 -- Rory Smith (NW) def. Torin Davies, 2 & 1

No. 3 -- Zach Bruno (LG) def. Dante Buttino, 2 & 1

No. 4 -- Ethan Fiorino (NW) def. Hunter Rounds, 2 & 1

No. 5 -- Dan Barber (LG) def. Ethan Gould, 4 & 2

Medalist: Gabe Mann (LG) 45.

Records: Lake George: 6-0.

CORINTH 4, WARRENSBURG 1

(at Cronin’s)

No. 1 -- Hunter Mckenna (Warr) def. Colby Walker, 1up

No. 2 -- Ayden Milligan (Cor) def. Bryn Jones, 3+1

No. 3 -- William Smolinski (Cor) def. Hunter Nemec, 2+1

No. 4 -- Zack Tevendale (Cor) def. Thomas O’sullivan, 1up

No. 5 -- Morgan Barger (Cor) by forfeit

Records: Corinth: 2-5, Warrensburg: 0-5.

WHITEHALL 5, FORT EDWARD 0

(at Skene Valley CC)

No. 1 -- Matt Redmond (Wh) def. Tim Gillis, 5-3

No. 2 -- Derek Patch (Wh) def. Andrew Fish, 5-4

No. 3 -- Kaleb Lyman (Wh) def. Preston Gulick, 2up

No. 4 -- Chris Bakemeier (Wh) def. Boucher, 4-3

No. 5 -- John Twyman (Wh) def. Dan Boucher, 3-2

Medalist: Matthew Redmond (Wh) 37.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, BOLTON 0

(at Bend Of The River Golf Club)

No. 1 -- Tyler Plummer (HL) def. Stas Wiktorko, 5&4

No. 2 -- Chad Harris (HL) def. Jensen Delsignore, 5&4

No. 3 -- Cameron Plummer (HL) def. Jaidyn Hill, 5&4

No. 4 -- Joe Armendola (HL) def. Peyton Delsignore, 5&4

No. 5 -- Michael Labrake (HL) def. Sophie Delsignore, 4&2

Medalist: Tyler Plummer (HL) 44, Joe Armendola (HL) 44.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 6-0, Bolton: 0-6.

FORT ANN-HARTFORD 3 1/2,
GRANVILLE 1 1/2

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

(at Pole Valley)

No. 1 -- Patrick Ward (FAH) def. Lane Mattison, 4 and 3

No. 2 -- Mason Forbes (FAH) def. Logan Harrington, 4 and 3

No. 3 -- Reid Robbins (FAH) def. Andrew Rathbun, 1 Up

No. 4 -- Nathan Williams (Gra) def. Cole Genevick, 1 Up

No. 5 -- Luke Larose (FAH) tied Tyler Muise

Medalist: Mason Forbes (FAH) 39.

Records: Fort Ann/Hartford: 5-1, Granville: 2-4.

HOOSICK FALLS 4, CAMBRIDGE 1

(at Hoosick Falls Country Club)

No. 1 -- Ben Epler (Cam) def. Ryan Bloomer, 1 up

No. 2 -- Mat Smith (HoF) def. James Toleman, 4&3

No. 3 -- Miles Smith (HoF) def. Isaac Toleman, 5&4

No. 4 -- Allison Hathaway (HoF) def. Lydia Fronhofer, 5&4

No. 5 -- Brady Hathaway (HoF) by forfeit

Medalist: Ben Epler (Cam) 36.

Records: Hoosick Falls: 10-0, Cambridge: 1-7.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 176,
GLENS FALLS 189

(at Bay Meadows)

South Glens Falls: Gebo 40, Murderry 44, Bickford 44, Gelheiser 46.

Glens Falls: Brayden Dock 39, Colin Fisher 47, Patrick Bruen 51, Carter Vanderminden 52.

Medalist: Brayden Dock (GF) 39.

QUEENSBURY 165, GLENS FALLS 189

(at Bay Meadows)

Queensbury: Chang 39, Milza 41, Gibbs 41, Povie 44.

Glens Falls: Brayden Dock 39, Colin Fisher 47, Patrick Bruen 51, Carter Vanderminden 52.

Medalist: Brayden Dock (GF) 39, Dorin Chang (Qby) 39.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, WARRENSBURG 0

(at Cronin’s, Wednesday)

No. 1 -- Tyler Plummer (H-L) def. Hunter Mckenna, 5+4

No. 2 -- Cameron Plummer (H-L) def. Bryn Jones, 5+3

No. 3 -- Chad Harris (H-L) def. Hunter Nemec, 4+3

No. 4 -- Joe Armendola (H-L) def. Sean Powers, 5+4

No. 5 -- Mike Labrake (H-L) def. Thomas O’sullivan, 5+3

Medalist: Cameron Plummer (H-L) 46.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments