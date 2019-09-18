WASAREN LEAGUE
LAKE GEORGE 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 2
(at Top Of The World)
No. 1 — Gabe Mann (LG) def. Tyler Palmer, 4-2
No. 2 — Chad Harris (HL) def. Zach Bruno, 1-up
No. 3 — Torin Davies (LG) def. Cameron Plummer, 2-Up
No. 4 — Joe Armendola (HL) def. Hunter Rounds, 4-3
No. 5 — Dan Barber (LG) def. Mike Labrake, 3-2
Medalist: Gabe Mann (LG) 41.
Records: Lake George: 8-0; Hadley-Luzerne: 7-1.
WHITEHALL 4, FORT ANN 1
(at Skene Valley CC)
No. 1 — Matt Redmond (W) def. Mason Forbes, 5-3
No. 2 — Patrick Ward (FA) def. Derek Patch, 2-up
No. 3 — Kaleb Lyman (W) def. Reid Robbins, 5-4
No. 4 — Chris Bakemeier (W) def. Cole Genevick, 3-1
No. 5 — Anthony Jones (W) def. Eric Gadway, 2-1
Medalist: Matthew Redmond (W) 36.
Records: Whitehall: 6-2; Fort Ann: 6-2.
GRANVILLE 3, FORT EDWARD 2
(at Pole Valley)
No. 1 — Ryan Kunan (G) def. Tim Gillis, 2-1
No. 2 — Paige Cormie (Fe) def. Lane Mattison, 3-2
No. 3 — Andrew Fish (Fe) tied Logan Harrington
No. 4 — Preston Gulick (Fe) tied Nathan Williams
No. 5 — Andrew Rathbun (G) def. Lloyd Beadnell, 4-3
Medalist: Paige Cormie (Fort Edward) 48.
NORTH WARREN 4, CORINTH 1
(at Green Mansios)
No. 1 — Dante Buttino (Nw) def. Colby Walken, 5-3
No. 2 — Ayden Milligan (C) def. Rory Smith, 1 up
No. 3 — Ethan Fiorino (Nw) def. Billy Smolinske, 1 up
No. 4 — Ethan Gould (Nw) def. Zack Tevendale, 3-1
No. 5 — Peyton Robbins (Nw) def. Morgan Barger, 3-2
Records: North Warren: 5-4.
WARRENSBURG 5, BOLTON 1
(at Cronin’s Resort)
No. 1 — Hunter McKenna (W) def. Jensen Delsignore, 5-4
No. 2 — Bryn Jones (W) def. Peyton Delsignore, 5-4
No. 3 — Hunter Nemec (W) def. Sophie Delsignore, 2-1
No. 4 — Thomas O’Sullivan (W) def. Sophie Witorko, 3-2
No. 5 — Sean Powers (W) def. Max Golhoffer, 5-3
Medalist: Hunter McKenna (W) 42.
Records: Warrensburg: 1-7.
GREENWICH 3,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 2
(at Battenkill)
No. 1 — Jake Owens (G) def. Jack Costantino, 4-3
No. 2 — Tyler Ziehm (G) def. Will Frazer, 4-3
No. 3 — Dillon Mulholland (Sc) def. Bradley Brophy, 1-up
No. 4 — Cody Burky (Sc) def. Grant Peck, 2-1
No. 5 — Patrick McFee (G) def. Ryan McCarroll, 5-4
Medalist: Jake Owens (G) 32.
Records: Greenwich: 8-2; Saratoga Catholic: 6-4.
TAMARAC 4, HOOSIC VALLEY 1
(at Frear Park)
No. 1 — Will Ashley (T) def. Oliver Eckler, 2-up
No. 2 — Michael Jacques (T) def. Nolan Rafferty, 3-1
No. 3 — Zack Krill (T) def. Mitchell Jones, 1-up
No. 4 — Nate Krill (T) def. Brandon Watkins, 2-1
No. 5 — Nick Marpe (HV) by forfeit
Medalist: Will Ashley (T) 41.
Records: Tamarac: 6-6; Hoosic Valley: 10-2.
