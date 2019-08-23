{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS 187,

GLOVERSVILLE 210

(at Kingsboro)

Hudson Falls: Ben Swartz 39, Eric Purdy 46, Dom Doyle 49, John Leclaire 53.

Gloversville: Logan Sweeney 52, Aiden Carter 49, Luca D’amiao 57, Cole Raczynski 52.

Medalist: Ben Swartz (HuF) 39.

Records: Hudson Falls: 1-0, Gloversville: 0-1.

QUEENSBURY 167, SCOTIA 225

(at The Stadium)

Queensbury: Tanner Fearman 41, Alexander Gibbs 41, Kevin Milza 42, Nate Vananden 43, Dorin Chang 45, Will Povie 47.

Scotia: Grace Kochan 41, Nick Nardini 60, Josh Frament 60, Frank Latano 64.

Medalist: Tanner Fearman (Q) 41, Alexander Gibbs (Q) 41.

TAMARAC 4, MECHANICVILLE 1

(at Mechanicville Golf Course)

No. 1 — Will Ashley (Tamarac) def. Anthony Fiacco, 2 and 1

No. 2 — Michael Jacques (Tamarac) def. Zach Hartz, 3 and 2

No. 3 — Zach Krill (Tamarac) def. Joey Manzer, 4 and 3

No. 4 — Colby Phelps (Tamarac) def. Andrew Sgambati, 4 and 2

No. 5 — Jack Salvadore (Mechanicville) def. Nate Krill, 2 and 1

Medalist: Will Ashley (Tam) 41.

Records: Tamarac: 1-1, Mechanicville: 1-1.

