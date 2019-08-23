HUDSON FALLS 187,
GLOVERSVILLE 210
(at Kingsboro)
Hudson Falls: Ben Swartz 39, Eric Purdy 46, Dom Doyle 49, John Leclaire 53.
Gloversville: Logan Sweeney 52, Aiden Carter 49, Luca D’amiao 57, Cole Raczynski 52.
Medalist: Ben Swartz (HuF) 39.
Records: Hudson Falls: 1-0, Gloversville: 0-1.
QUEENSBURY 167, SCOTIA 225
(at The Stadium)
Queensbury: Tanner Fearman 41, Alexander Gibbs 41, Kevin Milza 42, Nate Vananden 43, Dorin Chang 45, Will Povie 47.
Scotia: Grace Kochan 41, Nick Nardini 60, Josh Frament 60, Frank Latano 64.
Medalist: Tanner Fearman (Q) 41, Alexander Gibbs (Q) 41.
TAMARAC 4, MECHANICVILLE 1
(at Mechanicville Golf Course)
No. 1 — Will Ashley (Tamarac) def. Anthony Fiacco, 2 and 1
No. 2 — Michael Jacques (Tamarac) def. Zach Hartz, 3 and 2
No. 3 — Zach Krill (Tamarac) def. Joey Manzer, 4 and 3
No. 4 — Colby Phelps (Tamarac) def. Andrew Sgambati, 4 and 2
No. 5 — Jack Salvadore (Mechanicville) def. Nate Krill, 2 and 1
Medalist: Will Ashley (Tam) 41.
Records: Tamarac: 1-1, Mechanicville: 1-1.
