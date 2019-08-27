{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS 183,

JOHNSTOWN 208

(at Kingsbury National)

Hudson Falls: Ben Swartz 37, Eric Purdy 41, Zane Ovitt 54, Dan Hess 51.

Johnstown: Liam Ackerbauer 52, Will Gerlach 45, Aiden Greene 58, Abe Miller 53.

Medalist: Ben Swartz (HuF) 37.

Records: Hudson Falls: 3-1, Johnstown: 0-2.

HOOSIC VALLEY 3 1/2,

GREENWICH 2 1/2

(at Battenkill)

No. 1 — Jake Owens (Gre) def. Oliver Eckler, 4-2

No. 2 — Mitchell Jones (HV) def. Grant Peck, 1 up

No. 3 — Patick Mcfee (Gre) tied Nolan Rafferty

No. 4 — Bradley Brophy (Gre) def. Brandon Watkins, 2-1

No. 5 — Brett Pruso (HV) def. Darren Pemrick, 1 up

Medalist: Jake Owens (Gre) 39.

Records: Hoosic Valley: 1-1; Greenwich: 2-0.

TAMARAC 4, STILLWATER 0

(at Frear Park)

No. 1 — Will Ashley (Tam) def. Joe Pickett, 5&4

No. 2 — Zack Krill (Tam) def. Matt Berkery, 5&4

No. 3 — Colby Phelps (Tam) def. Logan Pickett, 5&4

No. 4 — Nate Krill (Tam) by forfeit

Medalist: Will Ashley (Tam) 42.

Records: Tamarac: 2-2, Stillwater: 0-4.

HOOSICK FALLS 4,

GREENWICH 1

(at Hoosick Falls Country Club)

No. 1 — Mat Smith (HF) def. Jake Owens, 4&2

No. 2 — Ryan Bloomer (HF) def. Grant Peck, 4&3

No. 3 — Miles Smith (HF) def. Tyler Ziehm, 3&1

No. 4 — Allison Hathaway (HF) def. Pat Mcfee, 5&3

No. 5 — Bradley Brophy (Gre) def. Brady Hathaway, 4&2

Medalist: Mat Smith (HoF) 32.

Records: Hoosick Falls: 3-0, Greenwich: 1-1.

