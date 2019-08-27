HUDSON FALLS 183,
JOHNSTOWN 208
(at Kingsbury National)
Hudson Falls: Ben Swartz 37, Eric Purdy 41, Zane Ovitt 54, Dan Hess 51.
Johnstown: Liam Ackerbauer 52, Will Gerlach 45, Aiden Greene 58, Abe Miller 53.
Medalist: Ben Swartz (HuF) 37.
Records: Hudson Falls: 3-1, Johnstown: 0-2.
HOOSIC VALLEY 3 1/2,
GREENWICH 2 1/2
(at Battenkill)
No. 1 — Jake Owens (Gre) def. Oliver Eckler, 4-2
No. 2 — Mitchell Jones (HV) def. Grant Peck, 1 up
No. 3 — Patick Mcfee (Gre) tied Nolan Rafferty
No. 4 — Bradley Brophy (Gre) def. Brandon Watkins, 2-1
No. 5 — Brett Pruso (HV) def. Darren Pemrick, 1 up
Medalist: Jake Owens (Gre) 39.
Records: Hoosic Valley: 1-1; Greenwich: 2-0.
TAMARAC 4, STILLWATER 0
(at Frear Park)
No. 1 — Will Ashley (Tam) def. Joe Pickett, 5&4
No. 2 — Zack Krill (Tam) def. Matt Berkery, 5&4
No. 3 — Colby Phelps (Tam) def. Logan Pickett, 5&4
No. 4 — Nate Krill (Tam) by forfeit
Medalist: Will Ashley (Tam) 42.
Records: Tamarac: 2-2, Stillwater: 0-4.
HOOSICK FALLS 4,
GREENWICH 1
(at Hoosick Falls Country Club)
No. 1 — Mat Smith (HF) def. Jake Owens, 4&2
No. 2 — Ryan Bloomer (HF) def. Grant Peck, 4&3
No. 3 — Miles Smith (HF) def. Tyler Ziehm, 3&1
No. 4 — Allison Hathaway (HF) def. Pat Mcfee, 5&3
No. 5 — Bradley Brophy (Gre) def. Brady Hathaway, 4&2
Medalist: Mat Smith (HoF) 32.
Records: Hoosick Falls: 3-0, Greenwich: 1-1.
