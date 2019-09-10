{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS

HUDSON FALLS 176,

SCHUYLERVILLE 206

(at Kingsbury National)

Hudson Falls: Ben Swartz 42, Eric Purdy 42, Dom Doyle 45, John Leclaire 47.

Schuylerville: Kadin Pagington 46, Jack Harshbarger 54, Nick Coffinger 51, Jack Gulick 55.

Medalist: Ben Swartz (HF) 42.

Medalist: Eric Purdy (HF) 42.

Records: Hudson Falls: 8-2.

GUILDERLAND 180, QUEENSBURY 191

(at Glens Falls Country Club)

Guilderland: Riley Mitchell 44, Lucas Mitchell 45, Jack Gallagher 45, Evan Schreivogl 46.

Queensbury: Dorin Chang 42, Alexander Gibbs 45, Kevin Milza 52, Will Povie 52.

Medalist: Dorin Chang (Q) 42.

LAKE GEORGE 5, BOLTON 0

(at The Sagamore)

No. 1 — Gabe Mann (LG) def. Stas Wiktorko, 5-4

No. 2 — Torin Davies (LG) def. Jensen Delsignore, 1-up

No. 3 — Zach Bruno (LG) def. Peyton Delsignore, 5-3

No. 4 — Hunter Rounds (LG) def. Sophie Delsignore, 5-4

No. 5 — Dan Barber (LG) def. Sophie Wiktorko, 5-4

Records: Bolton: 0-4.

GRANVILLE 4, WARRENSBURG 1

(at Lake St. Catherine)

No. 1 — Hunter McKenna (Wbg) def. Ryan Kunen, 5 and 4

No. 2 — Lane Mattison (Gran) def. Robert Ranous, 5 and 4

No. 3 — Logan Harrington (Gran) def. Bryn Jones, 3 and 2

No. 4 — Nathan Williams (Gran) def. Hunter Nemec, 4 and 2

No. 5 — Andrew Rathbun (Gran) def. Thomas O’Sullivan, 5 and 4

Medalist: Hunter McKenna (Warrensburg) 42.

Records: Granville: 2-2; Warrensburg: 0-3.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 4, FORT EDWARD 1

(at Pole Valley)

No. 1 — Tyler Plummer (HL) def. Tim Gillis, 3-2

No. 2 — Paige Cormie (FE) def. Chad Harris, 2-1

No. 3 — Cam Plummer (HL) def. Andrew Fish, 3-2

No. 4 — Joe Armendola (HL) def. Preston Gulick, 2-1

No. 5 — Mike Labrake (HL) def. Lloyd Beadnell, 4-3

Medalist: Tyler Plummer (H-L) 43.

GREENWICH 5, CAMBRIDGE 0

(at Battenkill CC)

No. 1 — Jake Owens (G) def. Ben Epler, 2-1

No. 2 — Tyler Ziehm (G) def. James Toleman, 5-3

No. 3 — Bradley Brophy (G) def. Isaac Toleman, 5-4

No. 4 — Grant Peck (G) def. Lydia Fronhofer, 5-3

No. 5 — Darren Pemrick (G) by forfeit

Medalist: Jake Owens (Greenwich) 36.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Records: Greenwich: 4-2; Cambridge: 1-6.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 5, WATERFORD 0

(at Saratoga Spa State Park)

No. 1 — Jack Costantino (SC) def. Dominick Pontore, 4-2

No. 2 — Will Fizer (SC) def. Aaron Lyons, 5-3

No. 3 — Dylan Mulholland (SC) def. Christian Weatherwax, 3-1

No. 4 — Ronan Loftus-Graney (SC) def. Derrick Pontore, 5-4

No. 5 — Patrick Penna (SC) by forfeit

Medalist: Jack Costantino (Spa Catholic) 42.

Medalist: Will Fizer (Spa Catholic) 49.

Records: Spa Catholic: 5-2; Waterford: 1-5.

HOOSICK FALLS 4, TAMARAC 1

(at Hoosick Falls CC)

No. 1 — Ryan Bloomer (HoF) def. Will Ashley, 1-up

No. 2 — Mat Smith (HoF) def. Zach Krill, 5-3

No. 3 — Michael Jaques (T) def. Miles Smith, 4-3

No. 4 — Allison Hathaway (HoF) def. Colby Phelps, 4-2

No. 5 — Brady Hathaway (HoF) def. Nate Krill, 5-4

Medalist: Ryan Bloomer (Hoosick Falls) 37.

Medalist: Will Ashley (Tamarac) 37.

Records: Hoosick Falls: 9-0; Tamarac: 3-5.

FORT ANN-HARTFORD 4 1/2,

CORINTH 1/2

(at Pole Valley, Monday)

No. 1 — Patrick Ward (FAH) tied Colby Walker

No. 2 — Mason Forbes (FAH) def. Ayden Milligan, 5-4

No. 3 — Reid Robbins (FAH) def. Billy Smolinski, 1-up

No. 4 — Cole Genevick (FAH) def. Zack Twendale, 2-1

No. 5 — Luke Larose (FAH) def. Morgan Barger, 2-1

Medalist: Mason Forbes (FA-H) 38.

Records: Fort Ann/Hartford: 3-1; Corinth: 1-5.

HOOSICK FALLS 5, MECHANICVILLE 0

(at Hoosick Falls CC, Monday)

No. 1 — Ryan Bloomer (Hof) def. Anthony Fiacco, 3-2

No. 2 — Mat Smith (Hof) def. Zach Hartz, 4-3

No. 3 — Miles Smith (Hof) def. Joey Manzer, 5-3

No. 4 — Allison Hathaway (Hof) def. John Breen, 5-4

No. 5 — Brady Hathaway (Hof) def. Jack Salvadore, 5-3

Medalist: Ryan Bloomer (Hoosick Falls) 38.

Medalist: Mat Smith (Hoosick Falls) 38.

Records: Hoosick Falls: 8-0; Mechanicville: 3-4.

GIRLS

QUEENSBURY 152, GUILDERLAND 163

(at Glens Falls Country Club)

Queensbury: Geena Burkich 47, Mia D’Angelico 51, Adrianna Dellabella 54.

Guilderland: Megna Naidu 53, Caroline Jameson 55, Hannah Mitchell 55.

Medalist: Geena Burkich (Q) 47.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments