{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

HUDSON FALLS 183,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 189

(at Kingsbury National)

Hudson Falls: Ben Swartz 41, Eric Purdy 46, Dan Hess 49, Connor Traver 47.

South Glens Falls: Willis Bickford 52, Matt Gebo 41, Shamus Mulderry 46, Charles Gelheiser 50.

Medalist: Ben Swartz (HF) 41.

Medalist: Matt Gebo (SGF) 41.

Records: Hudson Falls: 10-2.

GLENS FALLS 186,
SCHUYLERVILLE 203

(at Bay Meadows)

Glens Falls: Brayden Dock 39, Carter Vanderminden 47, Colin Fisher 50, Patrick Bruen 50.

Schuylerville: K Pregington 50, J Gulick 49, C Griffin 50, N Graber 54.

Medalist: Brayden Dock (GF) 39.

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

LAKE GEORGE 5, WARRENSBURG 1

(at Cronin’s)

No. 1 — Hunter McKenna (W) def. Gabe Mann, 1-up

No. 2 — Zach Bruno (LG) def. Bryn Jones, 2-1

No. 3 — Torin Davies (LG) def. Robert Ranous, 5-4

No. 4 — Hunter Rounds (LG) def. Hunter Nemec, 4-3

No. 5 — Dan Barber (LG) def. Thomas O’Sullivan, 5-3

FORT EDWARD 3, CORINTH 2

(at Brookhaven)

No. 1 — Colby Walket (C) def. Tim Gillis, 2 up

No. 2 — Ayden Milligan (C) def. Paige Cormie, 4-3

No. 3 — Will Denton (FE) def. Billy Smolinski, 4-2

No. 4 — Andrew Fish (FE) def. Zack Tevendale, 4-3

No. 5 — Preston Gulick (FE) def. Morgan Barger, 5-4

Records: Fort Edward: 2-5; Corinth: 2-6.

WHITEHALL 5, BOLTON 0

(at Skene Valley)

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

No. 1 — Matt Redmond (W) def. Stas Wiktorko, 5-4

No. 2 — Derek Patch (W) def. Jensen Delsignore, 5-4

No. 3 — Kaleb Lyman (W) def. Peyton Delsignore, 5-4

No. 4 — Chris Bakemeier (W) def. Sophle Delsignore, 4-2

No. 5 — John Twyman (W) def. Sophie Wiktorko, 4-3

Medalist: Matthew Redmond (Whitehall) 34.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, GRANVILLE 0

(at Lake St. Catherine)

No. 1 — Tyler Plummer (HL) def. Lane Mattison, 5-4

No. 2 — Chad Harris (HL) def. Ryan Kunen, 3-2

No. 3 — Cam Plummer (HL) def. Logan Harrington, 4-3

No. 4 — Joe Armendola (HL) def. Nathan Williams, 5-3

No. 5 — Mike Labrake (HL) def. Andrew Rathbun, 2 Up

Medalist: Tyler Plummer (Hadley-Luzerne) 48.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 7-0; Granville: 2-5.

TAMARAC 3, WATERFORD 1

(at Frear Park)

No. 1 — Michael Jacques (T) def. Dominic Pontore, 5-3

No. 2 — Zack Krill (T) def. Aaron Lyons, 4-3

No. 3 — Colby Phelps (T) def. Christian Weatherby, 2-1

No. 4 — Derrick Pontore (W) def. Nate Krill, 2-1

Medalist: Michael Jacques (T) 43.

Medalist: Zack Krill (T) 43.

Records: Tamarac: 5-6; Waterford: 2-8.

GIRLS GOLF

ALBANY ACADEMY 126, QUEENSBURY 159

(at Colonie Country Club)

Albany Academy: Kennedy Sweedick 39, Nicole Kwiscone 42, Sam VonRohr 50, Jillian Rawson 45.

Queensbury: Mia D'Angelico 50, Adrianna Della Bella 54, Geena Burkich 55.

Medalist: Kennedy Sweedick (AA) 39.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments