FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
HUDSON FALLS 183,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 189
(at Kingsbury National)
Hudson Falls: Ben Swartz 41, Eric Purdy 46, Dan Hess 49, Connor Traver 47.
South Glens Falls: Willis Bickford 52, Matt Gebo 41, Shamus Mulderry 46, Charles Gelheiser 50.
Medalist: Ben Swartz (HF) 41.
Medalist: Matt Gebo (SGF) 41.
Records: Hudson Falls: 10-2.
GLENS FALLS 186,
SCHUYLERVILLE 203
(at Bay Meadows)
Glens Falls: Brayden Dock 39, Carter Vanderminden 47, Colin Fisher 50, Patrick Bruen 50.
Schuylerville: K Pregington 50, J Gulick 49, C Griffin 50, N Graber 54.
Medalist: Brayden Dock (GF) 39.
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
LAKE GEORGE 5, WARRENSBURG 1
(at Cronin’s)
No. 1 — Hunter McKenna (W) def. Gabe Mann, 1-up
No. 2 — Zach Bruno (LG) def. Bryn Jones, 2-1
No. 3 — Torin Davies (LG) def. Robert Ranous, 5-4
No. 4 — Hunter Rounds (LG) def. Hunter Nemec, 4-3
No. 5 — Dan Barber (LG) def. Thomas O’Sullivan, 5-3
FORT EDWARD 3, CORINTH 2
(at Brookhaven)
No. 1 — Colby Walket (C) def. Tim Gillis, 2 up
No. 2 — Ayden Milligan (C) def. Paige Cormie, 4-3
No. 3 — Will Denton (FE) def. Billy Smolinski, 4-2
No. 4 — Andrew Fish (FE) def. Zack Tevendale, 4-3
No. 5 — Preston Gulick (FE) def. Morgan Barger, 5-4
Records: Fort Edward: 2-5; Corinth: 2-6.
WHITEHALL 5, BOLTON 0
(at Skene Valley)
You have free articles remaining.
No. 1 — Matt Redmond (W) def. Stas Wiktorko, 5-4
No. 2 — Derek Patch (W) def. Jensen Delsignore, 5-4
No. 3 — Kaleb Lyman (W) def. Peyton Delsignore, 5-4
No. 4 — Chris Bakemeier (W) def. Sophle Delsignore, 4-2
No. 5 — John Twyman (W) def. Sophie Wiktorko, 4-3
Medalist: Matthew Redmond (Whitehall) 34.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, GRANVILLE 0
(at Lake St. Catherine)
No. 1 — Tyler Plummer (HL) def. Lane Mattison, 5-4
No. 2 — Chad Harris (HL) def. Ryan Kunen, 3-2
No. 3 — Cam Plummer (HL) def. Logan Harrington, 4-3
No. 4 — Joe Armendola (HL) def. Nathan Williams, 5-3
No. 5 — Mike Labrake (HL) def. Andrew Rathbun, 2 Up
Medalist: Tyler Plummer (Hadley-Luzerne) 48.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 7-0; Granville: 2-5.
TAMARAC 3, WATERFORD 1
(at Frear Park)
No. 1 — Michael Jacques (T) def. Dominic Pontore, 5-3
No. 2 — Zack Krill (T) def. Aaron Lyons, 4-3
No. 3 — Colby Phelps (T) def. Christian Weatherby, 2-1
No. 4 — Derrick Pontore (W) def. Nate Krill, 2-1
Medalist: Michael Jacques (T) 43.
Medalist: Zack Krill (T) 43.
Records: Tamarac: 5-6; Waterford: 2-8.
GIRLS GOLF
ALBANY ACADEMY 126, QUEENSBURY 159
(at Colonie Country Club)
Albany Academy: Kennedy Sweedick 39, Nicole Kwiscone 42, Sam VonRohr 50, Jillian Rawson 45.
Queensbury: Mia D'Angelico 50, Adrianna Della Bella 54, Geena Burkich 55.
Medalist: Kennedy Sweedick (AA) 39.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.