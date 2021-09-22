ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls, Glens Falls, Schuylerville win in Foothills golf

Peyton Smith and Noah Tyler both shot 40s Wednesday to lead Hudson Falls to a 170-175 Foothills Council golf victory over Queensbury at Glens Falls Country Club.
Also Wednesday, Adam DeGregory shot a 40 as Schuylerville defeated Broadalbin-Perth and South Glens Falls at Airway Meadows. Glens Falls' Brayden Dock carded a 33 in the Indians' 165-218 win over Amsterdam.
HUDSON FALLS 170, QUEENSBURY 175
(at Glens Falls Country Club)
Hudson Falls: Peyton Smith 40, Noah Tyler 40, Ben Swartz 45, Dom Doyle 45.
Queensbury: Liam Levack 43, Tanner Fearman 43, Jacob Johnston 44, Patrick Mannix 45.
Medalist: Noah Tyler (HF) 40.
Records: Hudson Falls: 10-2; Queensbury: 9-1.
GLENS FALLS 165, AMSTERDAM 218
(at Bay Meadows)
Glens Falls: Brayden Dock 33, Colin Fisher 43, Logan Drino 43, Brett Chambers 46.
Amsterdam: Rielly 50, Healy 53, Conti 52, Meca 53.
Medalist: Brayden Dock (GF) 33.
SCHUYLERVILLE 179,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 184
(at Airway Meadows)
Schuylerville: Adam DeGregory 40, Kadin Converse 45, Mark Earley 46, Jack Harshbarger 48, Ryken Riper 48, Neil Graber 48.
South Glens Falls: Jake Carpenter 49, Matt Kirk 43, Tyler Carruthers 44, Derek Comie 48.
Medalist: Adam DeGregory (Sch) 40.
Records: Schuylerville: 8-1; South Glens Falls: 4-4.
SCHUYLERVILLE 179,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 187
(at Airway Meadows)
Schuylerville: Adam DeGregory 40, Kadin Converse 45, Mark Earley 46, Ryken Riper 48, Jack Harshbarger 48, Neil Graber 48.
Broadalbin-Perth: Colin Cotter 43, Lorenzo Tambasco 46, Derek Goebel 46, Noah Russo 52.
Medalist: Adam Degregory (S) 40.
Records: Schuylerville: 8-1; Broadalbin-Perth: 7-4.
WHITEHALL 3, GRANVILLE 2
(at Skene Valley Country Club)
No. 1 — Andrew Rathbun (G) def. John Twyman, 4-2
No. 2 — Logan Harrington (G) def. Tyler Brooks, 4-3
No. 3 — Jacob Whiting (W) def. Nathan Williams, 4-3
No. 4 — Camren Ellis (W) def. Ethan Martell, 2-1
No. 5 — Logan Terry (W) def. Liam Ferrell, 4-2
Medalist: Jacob Whiting (W) 43.
Records: Whitehall: 4-0; Granville: 6-1.
LAKE GEORGE 4 1/2, FORT ANN-HARTFORD 1/2
(at Hartford Greens)
No. 1 — Zac Bruno (LG) def. Mason Forbes, 3-1
No. 2 — Joe Happy (FA-H) tied Christian Siletti
No. 3 — Kyle Casabonne (LG) def. Charlie Walker, 5-3
No. 4 — Ryan Becker (LG) def. Luke Larose, 4-2
No. 5 — Aidan Cardanale (LG) def. Matt Casey, 5-4
Medalist: Zac Bruno (LG) 37.
NORTH WARREN 3, FORT ANN-HARTFORD 2
(at Hartford Greens)
No. 1 — Mason Forbes (FA-H) def. Wyatt Jennings, 1 Up
No. 2 — Myles Walker (NW) def. Joe Happy, 4 and 3
No. 3 — Peyton Robbins (NW) def. Charlie Walker, 5 and 3
No. 4 — Luke Larose (FA-H) def. Isabella Swartz, 2 Up
No. 5 — Coleman Swartz (NW) def. Matt Casey, 3 and 2
Medalist: Myles Walker (NW) 42.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, BOLTON 0
(at The Sagamore)
No. 1 — Tyler Plummer (HL) def. Sophie Del Signore, 5-4
No. 2 — Cam Plummer (HL) def. Chris Becker, 5-4
No. 3 — Sean Fraiser (HL) def. Max Gollhofer, 3-1
No. 4 — Taylor Smead (HL) def. Jane Trowbridge, 5-4
No. 5 — Noah Springer (HL) def. James Showers, 5-4
Medalist: Tyler Plummer (HL).
Records: Bolton: 0-6.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 4 1/2, MECHANICVILLE 1/2
(at Saratoga Spa Park)
No. 1 — Charlie Greiner (SC) def. R.J. Roberts, 4&2
No. 2 — Robbie Bolen (SC) def. Joey Manzer, 3&2
No. 3 — Will Emery (SC) def. Nate Salvadore, 5&4
No. 4 — Tommy Greiner (SC) tied Matt Salvadore
No. 5 — Jacob Hajos (SC) def. Jack Salvadore, 3&1
Medalist: Will Emery (SC) 38.
Medalist: Charlie Greiner (SC) 39.
Records: Saratoga Catholic: 12-0; Mechanicville: 8-3.
TAMARAC 4, HOOSIC VALLEY 1
(at Frear Park)
No. 1 — Zach Rice (T) def. Brett Pruso, 4-3
No. 2 — Matt Wager (HV) def. Morgan Hayden, 3-2
No. 3 — Adam Rice (T) def. Chris Tracy, 4-3
No. 4 — Joe Carista (T) by forfeit
No. 5 — Chris Hernick (T) by forfeit
Medalist: Zach Rice (T) 42.
Records: Tamarac: 4-8; Hoosic Valley: 0-9.
STILLWATER 3, HOOSIC VALLEY 2
(at Saratoga Lake Golf Club)
No. 1 — Carter Wichelns (S) def. Brett Pruso, 5-4