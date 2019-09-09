HUDSON FALLS 176,
QUEENSBURY 179
(at Kingsbury National)
Hudson Falls: Ben Swartz 35, Eric Purdy 43, Dom Doyle 48, Connor Traver 50.
Queensbury: Will Povie 43, Tanner Fearman 44, Kevin Milza 46, Alex Gibbs 46.
Medalist: Ben Swartz (HuF) 35.
Records: Hudson Falls: 7-2. Queensbury: 7-2.
NORTH WARREN 3, GRANVILLE 2
(at Green Mansions Golf Course)
No. 1 — Rory Smith (NW) def. Ryan Kunen, 1 up
No. 2 — Dante Buttino (NW) def. Logan Harrington, 2 & 1
No. 3 — Ethan Fiorino (NW) def. Terran Weeden, 5 & 4
No. 4 — Andrew Rathbun (Gra) def. Ethan Gould, 2 & 1
No. 5 — Nathan Williams (Gra) def. Peyton Robbins, 3 & 1
Medalist: Dante Buttino (NW) 49.
Records: North Warren: 4-2. Granville: 1-2.
