HUDSON FALLS 169,
GLENS FALLS 171
(at Bay Meadows)
Hudson Falls: B Swartz 35, E Purdy 43, C Trevor 45, D Doyle 46.
Glens Falls: B Dock 41, C Fisher 44, C Vanderminden 43, P Bruen 43.
Medalist: Ben Swartz (HuF) 35.
SCHUYLERVILLE 213, SCOTIA 232
(at Airway Meadows)
Schuylerville: Charlie Welsh 55, Kadin Pagington 50, Jack Harshbarger 51, Nick Coffinger 57.
Scotia: Grace Kochan 44, Nick Nardini 58, Josh Frament 72, Henry Jones 71.
Medalist: Grace Kochan (Sco) 44.
QUEENSBURY 181,
SCHUYLERVILLE 213
(at Airway Meadows)
Queensbury: Kevin Milza 42, Nate Vananden 42, Tanner Fearman 47, Dorin Chang 50.
Schuylerville: Charlie Welsh 55, Kadin Pagington 50, Jack Harshbarger 51, Nick Coffinger 57.
Medalist: Kevin Milza (Q) 42.
Medalist: Nate Vananden (Q) 42.
FORT ANN-HARTFORD 3,
WARRENSBURG 2
(at Pole Valley)
No. 1 — Hunter Mckenna (War) def. Patrick Ward, 4 and 3
No. 2 — Mason Forbes (FAH) def. Bryn Jones, 5 and 4
No. 3 — Reid Robbins (FAH) def. Hunter Nemec, 3 and 2
No. 4 — Cole Genevick (FAH) tied Thomas O’Sullivan
No. 5 — Eric Gadway (FAH) tied Sean Powers
Medalist: Hunter Mckenna (Warr) 39.
Records: Fort Ann/Hartford: 6-1.
GREENWICH 5, TAMARAC 0
(at Frear Park)
No. 1 — Jake Owens (Gre) def. Michael Jacques, 5&3
No. 2 — Tyler Ziehm (Gre) def. Zack Krill, 1 up
No. 3 — Grant Peck (Gre) def. Colby Phelps, 4&3
No. 4 — Patrick Mcfee (Gre) def. Nate Krill, 4&2
No. 5 — Darren Pemrick (Gre) by forfeit
Medalist: Jake Owens (Gre) 37.
Records: Greenwich: 6-2, Tamarac: 4-6.
TAMARAC 4, STILLWATER 1
(at Saratoga Lake Golf Club)
No. 1 — Michael Jacques (T) def. Joe Pickett, 3&2
No. 2 — Zach Krill (T) def. Logan Pickett, 5&3
No. 3 — Colby Phelps (T) def. Matthew Berkery, 4&3
No. 4 — Nate Krill (T) def. Sarah Austin, 5&3
No. 5 — Aaron Lyonq (Still) by forfeit
Medalist: Michael Jacques (Tam) 44.
Medalist: Zach Krill (Tamarac) 48.
Records: Tamarac: 4-5, Stillwater: 0-9.
