HUDSON FALLS 169,

GLENS FALLS 171

(at Bay Meadows)

Hudson Falls: B Swartz 35, E Purdy 43, C Trevor 45, D Doyle 46.

Glens Falls: B Dock 41, C Fisher 44, C Vanderminden 43, P Bruen 43.

Medalist: Ben Swartz (HuF) 35.

SCHUYLERVILLE 213, SCOTIA 232

(at Airway Meadows)

Schuylerville: Charlie Welsh 55, Kadin Pagington 50, Jack Harshbarger 51, Nick Coffinger 57.

Scotia: Grace Kochan 44, Nick Nardini 58, Josh Frament 72, Henry Jones 71.

Medalist: Grace Kochan (Sco) 44.

QUEENSBURY 181,

SCHUYLERVILLE 213

(at Airway Meadows)

Queensbury: Kevin Milza 42, Nate Vananden 42, Tanner Fearman 47, Dorin Chang 50.

Schuylerville: Charlie Welsh 55, Kadin Pagington 50, Jack Harshbarger 51, Nick Coffinger 57.

Medalist: Kevin Milza (Q) 42.

Medalist: Nate Vananden (Q) 42.

FORT ANN-HARTFORD 3,

WARRENSBURG 2

(at Pole Valley)

No. 1 — Hunter Mckenna (War) def. Patrick Ward, 4 and 3

No. 2 — Mason Forbes (FAH) def. Bryn Jones, 5 and 4

No. 3 — Reid Robbins (FAH) def. Hunter Nemec, 3 and 2

No. 4 — Cole Genevick (FAH) tied Thomas O’Sullivan

No. 5 — Eric Gadway (FAH) tied Sean Powers

Medalist: Hunter Mckenna (Warr) 39.

Records: Fort Ann/Hartford: 6-1.

GREENWICH 5, TAMARAC 0

(at Frear Park)

No. 1 — Jake Owens (Gre) def. Michael Jacques, 5&3

No. 2 — Tyler Ziehm (Gre) def. Zack Krill, 1 up

No. 3 — Grant Peck (Gre) def. Colby Phelps, 4&3

No. 4 — Patrick Mcfee (Gre) def. Nate Krill, 4&2

No. 5 — Darren Pemrick (Gre) by forfeit

Medalist: Jake Owens (Gre) 37.

Records: Greenwich: 6-2, Tamarac: 4-6.

TAMARAC 4, STILLWATER 1

(at Saratoga Lake Golf Club)

No. 1 — Michael Jacques (T) def. Joe Pickett, 3&2

No. 2 — Zach Krill (T) def. Logan Pickett, 5&3

No. 3 — Colby Phelps (T) def. Matthew Berkery, 4&3

No. 4 — Nate Krill (T) def. Sarah Austin, 5&3

No. 5 — Aaron Lyonq (Still) by forfeit

Medalist: Michael Jacques (Tam) 44.

Medalist: Zach Krill (Tamarac) 48.

Records: Tamarac: 4-5, Stillwater: 0-9.

