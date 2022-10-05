ROUNDUP: Hadley-Luzerne wraps up undefeated regular season

HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, NORTH WARREN 0
at Bend of the River
No. 1 — Tyler Plummer (HL) def. Myles Walker, 4-3
No. 2 — Jack Waterhouse (HL) def. Chase Scheidegger, 3-2
No. 3 — Noah Springer (HL) def. John Maxwell, 5-4
No. 4 — Hayden Winslow (HL) def. Daegean Brothers, 3-2
No. 5 — Douglas Grant (HL) def. Aiden McGee, 4-3
Medalist: Tyler Plummer (HL) 41
Records: Hadley-Luzerne 13-0, North Warren 1-9
Notes: Hadley-Luzerne finished the Adirondack League regular season undefeated at 13-0, capping off Tyler Plummer’s senior year with the Eagles' best record in two decades.
CORINTH 3, BOLTON 2
at The Sagamore
No. 1 — Sophie Del Signore (B) tied Aiden Schurr
No. 2 — Jane Trowbridge (B) def. Cooper Philo, 4-3
No. 3 — Collin Vincent (C) def. Max Gollhofer, 5-3
No. 4 — Andrew Hull (B) tied Aiden Pettit
No. 5 — Parker Duerr-Clark (C) def. James Showers, 4-3
SCHUYLERVILLE 167, HUDSON FALLS 183
at Airway Meadows
Schuylerville: Adam DeGregory 37, Kadin Converse 39, Mark Earley 45, Boston Reilly 46.
Hudson Falls: Noah Tyler 38, Connor Rogers 43, Dom Doyle 50, Peyton Smith 52.
Medalist: Adam DeGregory (Sch) 37
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 174,
HUDSON FALLS 183
at Airway Meadows
South Glens Falls: Matt Kirk 44, Boston White 42, Derek Cormie 43, Jack Walter 45.
Hudson Falls: Noah Tyler 38, Connor Rogers 43, Dom Doyle 50, Peyton Smith 52.
Medalist: Noah Tyler (HF) 38
GRANVILLE 5, FORT EDWARD 0
at Hartford Greens, Tuesday
No. 1 — Andrew Rathbun (G) def. Beau Boucher, 5-3
No. 2 — Will Jennings (G) def. Calvin Boucher, 4-3
No. 3 — Nate Williams (G) def. Zach Bartholemew, 5-3
No. 4 — Liam Farrell (G) def. Judson Boucher, 5-3
No. 5 — Ethan Martelle (G) def. Trey Tiderincil, 2-up
HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, FORT EDWARD 0
at Hartford Greens, Tuesday
No. 1 — Tyler Plummer (HL) def. Beau Boucher, 5-4
No. 2 — Taylor Smead (HL) def. Calvin Boucher, 5-4
No. 3 — Cayden Wilson (HL) def. Zach Bartholemew, 5-4
No. 4 — Jack Waterhouse (HL) def. Judson Boucher, 5-4
No. 5 — Art Springer (HL) def. Trey Tiderincil, 3-2
HOOSICK FALLS 5, HOOSIC VALLEY 0
at Battenkill Country Club
No. 1 — Aiden Fleming (HF) def.. Brett Pruso, 4-2
No. 2 — Andrew Sparks(HF) def.. Matt Wager, 4-3
No. 3 — Dylan Callahan (HF) def.. Keegan Antolick, 5-3
No. 4 — Brady Mann (HF) def.. Chris Tracy, 5-4
No. 5 — Jack Shea (HF) def. Henry Akin, 5-3
Medalist: Aiden Fleming (HF) 34
Records: Hoosick Falls 12-2, Hoosic Valley 1-13