agate

ROUNDUP: Hadley-Luzerne wins, stays unbeaten at 10-0

HADLEY-LUZERNE 4 1/2, BOLTON 1/2

(at The Bend of the River Golf Course)

No. 1 — Caeden Wilson (HL) def. Sophie DelSignore, 2up

No. 2 — Jack Waterhouse (HL) def. Jane Waterhouse, 1 up

No. 3 — Anthony Grant (HL) def. Max Gollhofer, 4&3

No. 4 — Douglas Grant (HL) tied Andrew Hull

No. 5 — Hayden Winslow (HL) def. James Shower, 5&4

Medalist: Jack Waterhouse

Records: Hadley-Luzerne 10-0; Bolton 4-6

WHITEHALL 4, FORT EDWARD 1

(at Skene Valley CC)

No. 1 — Jake Whiting (White) def. Beau Boucher, 4 and 2

No. 2 — Cameron Ellis (White) def. Cal Boucher, 4 and 2

No. 3 — Logan Terry (White) def.Judson Boucher, 3 and 2

No. 4 — Rian Thomas (White) def. Trey Tiderencil, 4 and 2

No. 5 — Trey Tiderencil (FE) by forfeit

Medalist: Jake Whiting (White) 43.

GRANVILLE 5, CORINTH 0

(at Skene Valley Country Club)

No. 1 — Andrew Rathbun (Gran) def. Aiden Shurr, 5-4

No .2 — William Jennings (Gran) def. Aiden Pettit, 5-4

No. 3 — Nathan Williams (Gran) def. Cooper Philo, 4-3

No. 4 — Liam Farrell (Gran) def. Parker Duerr-Clark, 5-4

No. 5 — Ethan Martelle (Gran) def. Reiley Halliday, 4-3

Medalist: Andrew Rathbun (Gran) 40

Records: Granville 9-0; Corinth 7-5

