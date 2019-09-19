HADLEY-LUZERNE 3, NORTH WARREN 2
(at Bend Of The River Golf Club)
No. 1 — Dante Buttino (NW) def. Tyler Plummer, 2-1
No. 2 — Chad Harris (HL) def. Rory Smith, 4-3
No. 3 — Ethan Fiorino (NW) def. Cameron Plummer, 4-3
No. 4 — Joe Armendola (HL) def. Ethan Gould, 4-3
No. 5 — Michael Labrake (HL) def. Tom Conway, 4-3
Medalist: Joe Armendola (H-L) 44.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 8-1; North Warren: 5-5.
WHITEHALL 3, GRANVILLE 2
(at Lake St. Catherine)
No. 1 — Matthew Redmond (Wh) def. Ryan Kunen, 5-4
No. 2 — Derek Patch (Wh) def. Lane Mattison, 5-3
No. 3 — Kaleb Lyman (Wh) def. Andrew Rathbun, 4-3
No. 4 — Nathan Williams (Gran) def. Chris Bakemeier, 2-1
No. 5 — Tyler Muise (Gran) def. John Twyman, 2-1
Medalist: Matthew Redmond (White) 39.
Records: Granville: 3-6.
LAKE GEORGE 5, FORT EDWARD 0
(at Top Of The World)
No. 1 — Gabe Mann (LG) def. Tim Gillis, 5-3
No. 2 — Zach Bruno (LG) def. Paige Cormie, 4-2
No. 3 — Torin Davies (LG) def. Andrew Fish, 2-up
No. 4 — Hunter Rounds (LG) def. Preston Gulick, 5-4
No. 5 — Dan Barber (LG) def. Beau Boucher, 4-3
Medalist: Gabe Mann (LG) 43.
Records: Lake George: 9-0.
FORT ANN-HARTFORD 5, BOLTON 0
(at The Sagamore)
No. 1 — Mason Forbes (FAH) def. Peyton, 5-4
No. 2 — Patrick Ward (FAH) def. Jaidyn, 5-3
No. 3 — Reid Robbins (FAH) def. Sophie, 5-3
No. 4 — Cole Genevick (FAH) def. Max, 5-4
No. 5 — Luke Larose (FAH) def. James Showers, 4-3
Medalist: Mason Forbes (FAH) 42.
Records: Fort Ann-Hartford: 7-2.
CORINTH 4 1/2, WARRENSBURG 1/2
(at Brookhaven)
No. 1 — Colby Walker (C) def. Hunter McKenna, 4-3
No. 2 — Ayden Milligan (C) tied Bryn Jones.
No. 3 — Billy Smolinski (C) def. Hunter Nemec, 3-2
No. 4 — Zack Tevendale (C) def. Thomas O’Sullivan, 5-4
No. 5 — Morgan Barger (C) by forfeit
Records: Corinth: 3-7; Warrensburg: 1-9.
GREENWICH 5, STILLWATER 0
(at Saratoga Lake Golf Club)
No. 1 — Jake Owens (G) def. Joe Pickett, 4-3
No. 2 — Tyler Ziehm (G) def. Logan Pickett, 4-3
No. 3 — Bradley Brophy (G) def. Matt Berkery, 5-3
No. 4 — Patrick Mcfee (G) def. Sarah Austin, 5-4
No. 5 — Grant Peck (G) def. Aaron Lyon, 5-4
Medalist: Jake Owens (G) 42.
Medalist: Bradley Brophy (G) 44.
Records: Greenwich: 9-2; Stillwater: 0-10.
CAMBRIDGE 2 1/2, TAMARAC 1 1/2
(at Hoosick Falls Country Club)
No. 1 — Ben Epler (C) tied Will Ashley
No. 2 — Mike Jacques (Tam) def. Eli Truehart, 2-1
No. 3 — Isaac Toleman (C) by forfeit
No. 4 — Lydia Fronhofer (C) by forfeit
Medalist: Ben Epler (C) 40.
Records: Cambridge: 3-9; Tamarac: 6-7.
HOOSICK FALLS 5, WATERFORD 0
(at Fairways Of Halfmoon)
No. 1 — Ryan Bloomer (HF) def. Dom Pontore, 5-4
No. 2 — Mat Smith (HF) def. Aaron Lyons, 4-3
No. 3 — Miles Smith (HF) def. Christian Weatherby, 5-4
No. 4 — Allison Hathaway (HF) def. Derrick Pontore, 5- 3
No. 5 — Brady Hathaway (HF) by forfeit
Medalist: Ryan Bloomer (HF) 34.
Medalist: Miles Smith (HF) 40.
Records: Hoosick Falls: 11-0; Waterford: 2-9.
SPA CATHOLIC 3, HOOSIC VALLEY 2
(at Saratoga State Park)
No. 1 — Jack Costantino (Scc) def. Oliver Eckler, 1 up
No. 2 — Nolan Rafferty (Hv) def. Will Fizer, 2 up
No. 3 — Dylan Mulholland (Scc) def. Mitchell Johes, 2&1
No. 4 — Cody Burky (Scc) def. Brandon Watkins, 1 up
No. 5 — Nick Marpe (Hv) def. Ryan Mccarroll, 5&3
Medalist: Dylan Mulholland (SCC) 45.
Records: Spa Catholic: 7-4; Hoosic Valley: 10-3.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 204, SCHUYLERVILLE 213
(at Airway Meadows)
South Glens Falls: Will Bickford 44, Matt Gebo 48, Jameson Kilmer 61, Charles Gelheizer 51.
Schuylerville: Kadin Pagington 54, Carson Griffen 53, Jack Harshbarger 48, Mark Earley 57.
Medalist: Will Bickford (SGF) 44.
