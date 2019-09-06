HADLEY-LUZERNE 5,
WARRENSBURG 0
(at Bend Of The River Golf Club)
No. 1 -- Tyler Plummer (HL) def. Hunter Mckenna, 1 up
No. 2 -- Chad Harris (HL) def. Bryn Jones, 5&3
No. 3 -- Cameron Plummer (HL) def. Hunter Nemec, 5&4
No. 4 -- Joe Armendola (HL) def. Thomas O'sullivan, 5&4
No. 5 -- Sean Frasier (HL) by forfeit
Medalists: Tyler Plummer (H-L) 42, Joe Armendola (H-L) 42.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 3-0.
HOOSIC VALLEY 3 1/2, TAMARAC 2 1/2
(at Battenkill CC)
No. 1 -- Will Ashley (Tam) def. Oliver Eckler, 5&4
No. 2 -- Nolan Rafferty (HV) def. Michael Jacques, 1 up
No. 3 -- Zack Krill (Tam) def. Mitchell Jones, 2&1
No. 4 -- Brandon Watkins (HV) tied Colby Phelps
No. 5 -- Brett Russo (HV) by forfeit
Medalists: Will Ashley (Tam) 43, Zack Krill (Tam) 43.
Records: Hoosic Valley: 7-1, Tamarac: 3-4.
HOOSICK FALLS 5, STILLWATER 0
(at Hoosick Falls Country Club)
No. 1 -- Ryan Bloomer (HoF) def. Joey Pickette, 5&4
No. 2 -- Mat Smith (HoF) def. Logan Pickette, 5&4
No. 3 -- Miles Smith (HoF) def. Matt Berkery, 5&4
No. 4 -- Allison Hathaway (HoF) by forfeit
No. 5 -- Brady Hathaway (HoF) by forfeit
Medalist: Ryan Bloomer (HoF) 39.
Records: Hoosick Falls: 7-0; Stillwater: 0-7.
HOOSICK FALLS 4 1/2,
SPA CATHOLIC 1/2
(at Saratoga Spa Park)
No. 1 -- Mat Smith (HoF) def. Jack Costantino, 4&2
No. 2 -- Ryan Bloomer (HoF) def. Will Fizer, 5&3
No. 3 -- Miles Smith (HoF) def. Dylan Mulholland, 1 up
No. 4 -- Allison Hathaway (HoF) def. Ronan Loftus-graney, 5&3
No. 5 -- Ryan Mccarroll (SCC) tied Brady Hathaway
Medalist: Ryan Bloomer (Hoosick Falls) 36.
Records: Hoosick Falls: 6-0, Spa Catholic: 3-2.
HOOSIC VALLEY 5, STILLWATER 0
(at Saratoga Lake Golf Club)
No. 1 -- Oliver Eckler (HV) def. Joe Pickett, 2&1
No. 2 -- Nolan Rafferty (HV) def. Logan Pickett, 4&2
No. 3 -- Mitchell Jones (HV) def. Matt Berkery, 3&1
No. 4 -- Brandon Watkins (HV) def. Sara Austin, 5&4
No. 5 -- Brett Pruso (HV) def. Aaron Lyon, 5&4
Medalist: Brandon Watkins (HV) 48.
Records: Hoosic Valley: 6-1, Stillwater: 0-7.
GRANVILLE 3, BOLTON 2
(at The Sagamore)
No. 1 -- Jayden Mignot (Bol) def. Ryan Kunen, 1 up
No. 2 -- Stas Wiltorko (Bol) def. Lane Mattison, 3-1
No. 3 -- Logan Harrington (Gra) def. Jensen Del Signore, 2-1
No. 4 -- Tiernan Weeden (Gra) def. Peyton Del Signore, 3-2
No. 5 -- Andrew Rathbun (Gra) def. Sophie Del Signore, 5-4
Records: Bolton: 0-3.
