HADLEY-LUZERNE 3, FORT ANN 2

(at Bend Of The River Golf Club)

No. 1 — Mason Forbes (FA) def. Tyler Plummer, 2-1

No. 2 — Chad Harris (HL) def. Patrick Ward, 2-1

No. 3 — Reid Robbins (FA) def. Joe Armendola, 1 up

No. 4 — Cameron Plummer (HL) def. Cole Genevick, 4-3

No. 5 — Sean Frasier (HL) def. Luke Larose, 3-2

Medalist: Mason Forbes (FA) 43.

Medalist: Hadley-Luzerne Clinched its 11th Straight Division Title.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 9-1.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 4 1/2, CORINTH 1/2

(at Bend Of The River Golf Club)

No. 1 — Tyler Plummer (HL) def. Colby Walker, 3-1

No. 2 — Chad Harris (HL) def. Ayden Milligan, 2-1

No. 3 — Joe Armendola (HL) tiedBilly Smolinski

No. 4 — Cameron Plummer (HL) def. Zack Tevendale, 5-4

No. 5 — Sean Frasier (HL) def. Morgan Barger, 2-1

Medalist: Tyler Plummer (HL) 47.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 10-1; Corinth: 4-7.

NORTH WARREN 4, BOLTON 1

(at Sagamore)

No. 1 — Dante Buttino (NW) def. Stas Wiktorko, 5-3

No. 2 — Roaringbrook Smith (NW) def. Jensen Del Signore, 5-4

No. 3 — Ethan Fiorino (NW) def. Jaidyn Hill, 4-3

No. 4 — Ethan Gould (NW) def. Peyton Del Signore, 3-2

No. 5 — Sophie Del Signore (B) def. Bella Swartz, 5-3

Medalist: None None (None) 0.

Records: North Warren: 7-5; Bolton: 0-11.

LAKE GEORGE 3 1/2, GRANVILLE 2 1/2

(at Lake St. Catherine)

No. 1 — Gabe Mann (LG) def. Ryan Kunen, 4-2

No. 2 — Zack Bruno (LG) def. Lane Mattison, 4-3

No. 3 — Andrew Rathbun (Gran) def. Torin Davies, 2-1

No. 4 — Nathan Williams (Gran) def. Hunter Rounds, 4-3

No. 5 — Logan Harrington (Gran) tied Dan Barber

Medalist: Gabe Mann (LG) 46.

Medalist: Dan Barber (Lake George) 46.

Records: Granville: 5-8.

WHITEHALL 5, WARRENSBURG 0

(at Skene Valley CC)

No. 1 — Matt Redmond (Whi) def. Hunter McKenna, 5-3

No. 2 — Derek Patch (Whi) def. Bryn Jones, 5-4

No. 3 — Kaleb Lyman (Whi) def. Sean Powers, 5-3

No. 4 — John Twyman (Whi) def. Tom O'Sullivan, 5-4

No. 5 — Chris Bakemeier (Whi) def. Hunter Nemec, 2-1

Medalist: Matthew Redmond (Whi) 37.

Records: Whitehall: 9-2.

CORINTH 3 1/2, GRANVILLE 1 1/2

(at Lake St Catherine, Tuesday)

No. 1 — Colby Walker (Cor) def. Ryan Kunen

No. 2 — Ayden Milligan (Cor) def. Lane Mattison

No. 3 — Billy Smolinksi (Cor) def. Logan Harrington

No. 4 — Nathan Williams (Gran) tied Zack Tevendale

No. 5 — Andrew Rathbun (Gran) def. Morgan Barger, 5-3

Medalist: Colby Walker (Cor) 58.

Records: Granville: 5-7.

GREENWICH 3.5, HOOSIC VALLEY 1.5

(at Battenkill)

No. 1 — Jake Owens (G) def. Oliver Eckler, 4-2

No. 2 — Tyler Ziehm (G) def. Nolan Rafferty, H

No. 3 — Bradley Brophy (G) def. Mitchell Jones, H

No. 4 — Patrick Mcfee (G) def. Brandon Watkins, H

No. 5 — Grant Peck (G) def. Nick Marpe, 3-2

Medalist: Jake Owens (G) 40.

WHITEHALL 4, FORT EDWARD 1

(at Pole Valley)

No. 1 — Matt Redmond (W) def. Tim Gillia, 5-4

No. 2 — Derek Patch (W) def. Andrew Fish, 5-3

No. 3 — Kaleb Lyman (W) def. Preston Gulick, 5-3

No. 4 — Beau Boucher (FE) def. Chris Bakemeir, 1 up

No. 5 — John Twyman (W) def. Cal Boucher, 4-2

Medalist: Matt Redmond (W) 34.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 5,
MECHANICVILLE 0

(at Saratoga Spa State Park)

No. 1 — Will Fizer (SC) def. Anthony Fiacco, 2-1

No. 2 — Jack Coatantino (SC) def. Zach Hartz, 3-2

No. 3 — Dylan Mulholland (SC) def. Joey Manzer, 4-3

No. 4 — Cody Burky (SC) def. Jack Salvadore, 3-1

No. 5 — Ryan McCarroll (SC) def. Andrew Sgambati, 4-2

Medalist: Will Fizer (SC) 41.

Records: Saratoga Catholic: 8-4. Mechanicville: 4-8.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, BOLTON 0

(at The Sagamore)

No. 1 — Tyler Plummer (HL) def. Stas Wiktorko, 2 up

No. 2 — Chad Harris (HL) def. Jensen Delsignore, 5-3

No. 3 — Joe Armendola (HL) def. Peyton Delsignore, 5-4

No. 4 — Cameron Plummer (HL) def. Sophie Delsignore, 5-4

No. 5 — Sean Frazier (HL) def. Sophie Wiktorko, 2 up

Medalist: Joe Armendola (HL) 47, Cameron Plummer (HL) 47.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 9-1, Bolton: 0-9.

NORTH WARREN 3, WARRENSBURG 2

(at Green Mansions)

No. 1 — Hunter McKenna (W) def. Dante Buttino, 4-3

No. 2 — Bryn Jones (W) def. Rory Smith, 1 up

No. 3 — Ethan Fiorino (NW) def. Thomas O'Sullivan, 4-2

No. 4 — Ethan Gould (NW) def. Hunter Nemec, 5-3

No. 5 — Tom Conway (NW) def. Sean Powers, 4-3

Medalist: Hunter McKenna (W) 45.

QUEENSBURY 184,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 212

(at Glens Falls Country Club)

Queensbury: Kevin Milza 44, Will Povie 45, Nate VanAnden 47, Dorin Chang 48.

South Glens Falls: Charlie Gelheiser 50, Matt Gebo 53, Will Bickford 54, Jameson Kilmer 55.

Medalist: Kevin Milza (Q) 44.

HUDSON FALLS 184,
SCHUYLERVILLE 208

(at Airway Meadows)

Hudson Falls: Ben Swartz 43, Eric Purdy 39, Zane Ovitt 54, John Leclair 48.

Schuylerville: Kadin Pagington 56, Jack Harshbarger 53, Nick Coffinger 53, Carson Griffen 46.

Medalist: Eric Purdy (HF) 39.

CAMBRIDGE 5, WATERFORD 0

(at Fairways Of Halfmoon)

No. 1 — Ben Epler (C) def. Dom Pontore, 4 and 3

No. 2 — James Toleman (C) def. Aaron Lyons, 2 and 1

No. 3 — Eli Truehart (C) def. Christian Weatherby, 2 and 1

No. 4 — Isaac Toleman (C) def. Derrick Pontore, 2 and 1

No. 5 — Lydia Fronhofer by forfeit

Medalist: Ben Epler (C) 42.

Records: Cambridge: 4-9; Waterford: 2-11.

HOOSICK FALLS 5, STILLWATER 0

(at Saratoga Lake Golf Club)

No. 1 — Ryan Bloomer (HF) def. Joe Pickett, 5-4

No. 2 — Matt Smith (HF) def. Logan Pickett, 5-3

No. 3 — Myles Smith (HF) def. Matt Berkery, 5-3

No. 4 — Allison Hathaway (HF) def. Sarah Austin, 5-3

No. 5 — Brady Hathaway (HF) def. Aaron Lyon, 5-4

Medalist: Ryan Bloomer (HF) 36.

Medalist: Matt Smith (HF) 39.

Records: Hoosick Falls: 13-0; Stillwater: 0-13.

