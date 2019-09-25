HADLEY-LUZERNE 3, FORT ANN 2
(at Bend Of The River Golf Club)
No. 1 — Mason Forbes (FA) def. Tyler Plummer, 2-1
No. 2 — Chad Harris (HL) def. Patrick Ward, 2-1
No. 3 — Reid Robbins (FA) def. Joe Armendola, 1 up
No. 4 — Cameron Plummer (HL) def. Cole Genevick, 4-3
No. 5 — Sean Frasier (HL) def. Luke Larose, 3-2
Medalist: Mason Forbes (FA) 43.
Medalist: Hadley-Luzerne Clinched its 11th Straight Division Title.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 9-1.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 4 1/2, CORINTH 1/2
(at Bend Of The River Golf Club)
No. 1 — Tyler Plummer (HL) def. Colby Walker, 3-1
No. 2 — Chad Harris (HL) def. Ayden Milligan, 2-1
No. 3 — Joe Armendola (HL) tiedBilly Smolinski
No. 4 — Cameron Plummer (HL) def. Zack Tevendale, 5-4
No. 5 — Sean Frasier (HL) def. Morgan Barger, 2-1
Medalist: Tyler Plummer (HL) 47.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 10-1; Corinth: 4-7.
NORTH WARREN 4, BOLTON 1
(at Sagamore)
No. 1 — Dante Buttino (NW) def. Stas Wiktorko, 5-3
No. 2 — Roaringbrook Smith (NW) def. Jensen Del Signore, 5-4
No. 3 — Ethan Fiorino (NW) def. Jaidyn Hill, 4-3
No. 4 — Ethan Gould (NW) def. Peyton Del Signore, 3-2
No. 5 — Sophie Del Signore (B) def. Bella Swartz, 5-3
Medalist: None None (None) 0.
Records: North Warren: 7-5; Bolton: 0-11.
LAKE GEORGE 3 1/2, GRANVILLE 2 1/2
(at Lake St. Catherine)
No. 1 — Gabe Mann (LG) def. Ryan Kunen, 4-2
No. 2 — Zack Bruno (LG) def. Lane Mattison, 4-3
No. 3 — Andrew Rathbun (Gran) def. Torin Davies, 2-1
No. 4 — Nathan Williams (Gran) def. Hunter Rounds, 4-3
No. 5 — Logan Harrington (Gran) tied Dan Barber
Medalist: Gabe Mann (LG) 46.
Medalist: Dan Barber (Lake George) 46.
Records: Granville: 5-8.
WHITEHALL 5, WARRENSBURG 0
(at Skene Valley CC)
No. 1 — Matt Redmond (Whi) def. Hunter McKenna, 5-3
No. 2 — Derek Patch (Whi) def. Bryn Jones, 5-4
No. 3 — Kaleb Lyman (Whi) def. Sean Powers, 5-3
No. 4 — John Twyman (Whi) def. Tom O'Sullivan, 5-4
No. 5 — Chris Bakemeier (Whi) def. Hunter Nemec, 2-1
Medalist: Matthew Redmond (Whi) 37.
Records: Whitehall: 9-2.
CORINTH 3 1/2, GRANVILLE 1 1/2
(at Lake St Catherine, Tuesday)
No. 1 — Colby Walker (Cor) def. Ryan Kunen
No. 2 — Ayden Milligan (Cor) def. Lane Mattison
No. 3 — Billy Smolinksi (Cor) def. Logan Harrington
No. 4 — Nathan Williams (Gran) tied Zack Tevendale
No. 5 — Andrew Rathbun (Gran) def. Morgan Barger, 5-3
Medalist: Colby Walker (Cor) 58.
Records: Granville: 5-7.
GREENWICH 3.5, HOOSIC VALLEY 1.5
(at Battenkill)
No. 1 — Jake Owens (G) def. Oliver Eckler, 4-2
No. 2 — Tyler Ziehm (G) def. Nolan Rafferty, H
No. 3 — Bradley Brophy (G) def. Mitchell Jones, H
No. 4 — Patrick Mcfee (G) def. Brandon Watkins, H
No. 5 — Grant Peck (G) def. Nick Marpe, 3-2
Medalist: Jake Owens (G) 40.
You have free articles remaining.
WHITEHALL 4, FORT EDWARD 1
(at Pole Valley)
No. 1 — Matt Redmond (W) def. Tim Gillia, 5-4
No. 2 — Derek Patch (W) def. Andrew Fish, 5-3
No. 3 — Kaleb Lyman (W) def. Preston Gulick, 5-3
No. 4 — Beau Boucher (FE) def. Chris Bakemeir, 1 up
No. 5 — John Twyman (W) def. Cal Boucher, 4-2
Medalist: Matt Redmond (W) 34.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 5,
MECHANICVILLE 0
(at Saratoga Spa State Park)
No. 1 — Will Fizer (SC) def. Anthony Fiacco, 2-1
No. 2 — Jack Coatantino (SC) def. Zach Hartz, 3-2
No. 3 — Dylan Mulholland (SC) def. Joey Manzer, 4-3
No. 4 — Cody Burky (SC) def. Jack Salvadore, 3-1
No. 5 — Ryan McCarroll (SC) def. Andrew Sgambati, 4-2
Medalist: Will Fizer (SC) 41.
Records: Saratoga Catholic: 8-4. Mechanicville: 4-8.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, BOLTON 0
(at The Sagamore)
No. 1 — Tyler Plummer (HL) def. Stas Wiktorko, 2 up
No. 2 — Chad Harris (HL) def. Jensen Delsignore, 5-3
No. 3 — Joe Armendola (HL) def. Peyton Delsignore, 5-4
No. 4 — Cameron Plummer (HL) def. Sophie Delsignore, 5-4
No. 5 — Sean Frazier (HL) def. Sophie Wiktorko, 2 up
Medalist: Joe Armendola (HL) 47, Cameron Plummer (HL) 47.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 9-1, Bolton: 0-9.
NORTH WARREN 3, WARRENSBURG 2
(at Green Mansions)
No. 1 — Hunter McKenna (W) def. Dante Buttino, 4-3
No. 2 — Bryn Jones (W) def. Rory Smith, 1 up
No. 3 — Ethan Fiorino (NW) def. Thomas O'Sullivan, 4-2
No. 4 — Ethan Gould (NW) def. Hunter Nemec, 5-3
No. 5 — Tom Conway (NW) def. Sean Powers, 4-3
Medalist: Hunter McKenna (W) 45.
QUEENSBURY 184,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 212
(at Glens Falls Country Club)
Queensbury: Kevin Milza 44, Will Povie 45, Nate VanAnden 47, Dorin Chang 48.
South Glens Falls: Charlie Gelheiser 50, Matt Gebo 53, Will Bickford 54, Jameson Kilmer 55.
Medalist: Kevin Milza (Q) 44.
HUDSON FALLS 184,
SCHUYLERVILLE 208
(at Airway Meadows)
Hudson Falls: Ben Swartz 43, Eric Purdy 39, Zane Ovitt 54, John Leclair 48.
Schuylerville: Kadin Pagington 56, Jack Harshbarger 53, Nick Coffinger 53, Carson Griffen 46.
Medalist: Eric Purdy (HF) 39.
CAMBRIDGE 5, WATERFORD 0
(at Fairways Of Halfmoon)
No. 1 — Ben Epler (C) def. Dom Pontore, 4 and 3
No. 2 — James Toleman (C) def. Aaron Lyons, 2 and 1
No. 3 — Eli Truehart (C) def. Christian Weatherby, 2 and 1
No. 4 — Isaac Toleman (C) def. Derrick Pontore, 2 and 1
No. 5 — Lydia Fronhofer by forfeit
Medalist: Ben Epler (C) 42.
Records: Cambridge: 4-9; Waterford: 2-11.
HOOSICK FALLS 5, STILLWATER 0
(at Saratoga Lake Golf Club)
No. 1 — Ryan Bloomer (HF) def. Joe Pickett, 5-4
No. 2 — Matt Smith (HF) def. Logan Pickett, 5-3
No. 3 — Myles Smith (HF) def. Matt Berkery, 5-3
No. 4 — Allison Hathaway (HF) def. Sarah Austin, 5-3
No. 5 — Brady Hathaway (HF) def. Aaron Lyon, 5-4
Medalist: Ryan Bloomer (HF) 36.
Medalist: Matt Smith (HF) 39.
Records: Hoosick Falls: 13-0; Stillwater: 0-13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.