ROUNDUP: Hadley-Luzerne clinches 14th straight division title

HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, NORTH WARREN 0
at Bend of the River
No. 1 — Tyler Plummer (HL) def Myles Walker, 4-2.
No. 2 — Taylor Smead (HL) def Chase Scheidegger, 5-3.
No. 3 — Jack Waterhouse (HL) def Ethan Hammond, 5-3.
No. 4 — Noah Springer (HL) def Daegean Brothers, 5-3.
No. 5 — Anthony Grant (HL) def Hannah Hammond, 3-1.
Medalist: Tyler Plummer (HL) 40
Records: Hadley-Luzerne 8-0, North Warren 0-8
Notes: Hadley-Luzerne clinched its 14th straight division title and will defend its Adirondack League title on Oct. 7 at Skene Valley.
SCHUYLERVILLE 169, QUEENSBURY 188
at Glens Falls Country Club
Queensbury: Tanner Fearman 42, Patrick Mannix 49, Rhys Roberts 48, Brodie Lanoir 49.
Schuylerville: Adam DeGregory 36, Kadin Converse 41, Ryken Riper 45, Mark Earley 47.
Medalist: Adam DeGregory (S) 36
CORINTH 3, WARRENSBURG 2
at Cronin’s Golf Resort
No. 1 — Aiden Schurr (Cor) def. Rowen Seeley, 4-2
No. 2 — Bryn Jones (W) def. Cooper Philo, 5-4
No. 3 — Parker Duerr-Clark (Cor) def. Wyatt Hitchcock, 4-2
No. 4 — Reiley Halliday (Cor) def. Declan Monahan, 1-up
No. 5 — Miles Martin (W) def. Liam Crooks, 1-up
Records: Corinth 6-4, Warrensburg 2-6
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 165,
GLENS FALLS 182
South Glens Falls: Jameson Kilmer 39, Tyler Carruthers 41, Matt Kirk 42, Jack Walter 43.
Glens Falls: Brayden Dock 36, Rome Pitchler 46, Jack Oliver 48, Brett Chambers 52.
Medalist: Brayden Dock (GF) 36
Records: South Glens Falls 9-2, Glens Falls 4-6
NORTH WARREN 3 1/2,
FORT EDWARD-ARGYLE 1 1/2
No. 1 — Myles Walker (NW) def. Beau Boucher, 4-3.
No. 2 — Calvin Boucher (FE) def. John Maxwell, 3-2.
No. 3 — Ethan Hammond (NW) def. Judson Boucher, 4-3.
No. 4 — Chase Scheidegger (NW) tied Trey Tidirencil.
No. 5 — Daegan Brothers (NW) by forfeit.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3, CAMBRIDGE 2
at Hoosick Falls CC, Tuesday
No. 1 — Jacob Hajos (SC) def. Mason MacDougall, 1-up.
No. 2 — Luke MacDougall (Cam) def. Ryan Gillis, 1-up.
No. 3 — James Toleman (Cam) def. Hunter Charpenture, 4-3.
No. 4 — Kam Cox (SC) def. Kiernan Haskell, 3-2.
Medalists: Jacob Hajos (SC) and James Toleman (Cam) 41.
Records: Spa Catholic 8-3, Cambridge 6-6.
GIRLS
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 167, MOHONASEN 185
Saratoga Catholic: Aila Cartier 52, Chloe Lawrence 56, Eva Nucera 59
Mohonasen: Isabella Petrocci 50, Brooke Bivins 66, Gianna Frisone 69