 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

ROUNDUP: Hadley-Luzerne clinches 14th straight division title

  • 0

HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, NORTH WARREN 0

at Bend of the River

No. 1 — Tyler Plummer (HL) def Myles Walker, 4-2.

No. 2 — Taylor Smead (HL) def Chase Scheidegger, 5-3.

No. 3 — Jack Waterhouse (HL) def Ethan Hammond, 5-3.

No. 4 — Noah Springer (HL) def Daegean Brothers, 5-3.

No. 5 — Anthony Grant (HL) def Hannah Hammond, 3-1.

Medalist: Tyler Plummer (HL) 40

Records: Hadley-Luzerne 8-0, North Warren 0-8

Notes: Hadley-Luzerne clinched its 14th straight division title and will defend its Adirondack League title on Oct. 7 at Skene Valley.

People are also reading…

SCHUYLERVILLE 169, QUEENSBURY 188

at Glens Falls Country Club

Queensbury: Tanner Fearman 42, Patrick Mannix 49, Rhys Roberts 48, Brodie Lanoir 49.

Schuylerville: Adam DeGregory 36, Kadin Converse 41, Ryken Riper 45, Mark Earley 47.

Medalist: Adam DeGregory (S) 36

CORINTH 3, WARRENSBURG 2

at Cronin’s Golf Resort

No. 1 — Aiden Schurr (Cor) def. Rowen Seeley, 4-2

No. 2 — Bryn Jones (W) def. Cooper Philo, 5-4

No. 3 — Parker Duerr-Clark (Cor) def. Wyatt Hitchcock, 4-2

No. 4 — Reiley Halliday (Cor) def. Declan Monahan, 1-up

No. 5 — Miles Martin (W) def. Liam Crooks, 1-up

Records: Corinth 6-4, Warrensburg 2-6

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 165,

GLENS FALLS 182

South Glens Falls: Jameson Kilmer 39, Tyler Carruthers 41, Matt Kirk 42, Jack Walter 43.

Glens Falls: Brayden Dock 36, Rome Pitchler 46, Jack Oliver 48, Brett Chambers 52.

Medalist: Brayden Dock (GF) 36

Records: South Glens Falls 9-2, Glens Falls 4-6

NORTH WARREN 3 1/2,

FORT EDWARD-ARGYLE 1 1/2

No. 1 — Myles Walker (NW) def. Beau Boucher, 4-3.

No. 2 — Calvin Boucher (FE) def. John Maxwell, 3-2.

No. 3 — Ethan Hammond (NW) def. Judson Boucher, 4-3.

No. 4 — Chase Scheidegger (NW) tied Trey Tidirencil.

No. 5 — Daegan Brothers (NW) by forfeit.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3, CAMBRIDGE 2

at Hoosick Falls CC, Tuesday

No. 1 — Jacob Hajos (SC) def. Mason MacDougall, 1-up.

No. 2 — Luke MacDougall (Cam) def. Ryan Gillis, 1-up.

No. 3 — James Toleman (Cam) def. Hunter Charpenture, 4-3.

No. 4 — Kam Cox (SC) def. Kiernan Haskell, 3-2.

Medalists: Jacob Hajos (SC) and James Toleman (Cam) 41.

Records: Spa Catholic 8-3, Cambridge 6-6.

GIRLS

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 167, MOHONASEN 185

Saratoga Catholic: Aila Cartier 52, Chloe Lawrence 56, Eva Nucera 59

Mohonasen: Isabella Petrocci 50, Brooke Bivins 66, Gianna Frisone 69

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James buys pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News