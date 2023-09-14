Thursday's high school golf roundup:
HADLEY-LUZERNE 3, WARRENSBURG 2
at Cronins Golf Course
1. Rawson Seeley (W) def Taylor Smead, 2-up
2. Cooper Messimer (W) def Doug Grant, 2-1
3. Noah Springer (HL) def Declan Moynihan, 4-3
4. Anthony Grant (HL) def Wyatt Hitchcock, 3-2
5. Logan Alejandro (HL) def Kawliga Deuel, 4-3
Medalist: Seeley (W) 43
CORINTH 4, WHITEHALL 1
at The Sagamore
1. Jacob Whiting (W) def. Cooper Philo, 4-2
2. Aiden Schurr (C) def. Cameron Ellis, 3-2
3. Collin Vincent (C) def. Logan Terry, 4-3
4. Parker Duerr-Clark (C) def. RianThomas, 4-2
5. Gage Bardin (C) by forfeit
Medalist: Jacob Whiting (W) 43
BOLTON 3, WHITEHALL 2
at The Sagamore
1. Jacob Whiting (W) def. Andrew Hull, 4-2
2. Cameron Ellis (W) def. Ryan Roemer, 3-2
3. John Roemer (B) def. Logan Terry, 2-1
4. Thomas Williams (B) def. Rian Thomas, 2-1
5. James Showers (B) by forfeit
Medalist: Whiting (W) 43
CORINTH 4, BOLTON 1
at The Sagamore
1. Andrew Hull (B) def. Cooper Philo, 1-up
2. Aiden Schurr (C) def. Ryan Roemer, 2-1
3. Collin Vincent (C) def. John Roemer, 2-1
4. Parker Duerr-Clark (C) def. Thomas Williams, 4-3
5. Gage Bardin (C) def. James Showers, 3-1
Medalist: Parker Duerr-Clark (C) 45
GIRLS
QUEENSBURY 91, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 95
at Pioneer Hills GC
Saratoga Catholic: Chloe Lawrence 45, Maddison Norton 50
Queensbury: Tekla Fine-Lease 42, Bayley Duffy 49
Emma Willard: Zorah Williams 38