GREENWICH 5, WATERFORD 0
(at Battenkill)
No. 1 -- Jake Owens (Gre) def. Dominick Pontore, 4-2
No. 2 -- Bradley Brophy (Gre) def. Aaron Lyons, 3-1
No. 3 -- Tyler Ziehm (Gre) def. Christian Weatherby, 4-3
No. 4 -- Patrick Mcfee (Gre) def. Derrick Pontore, 2-1
No. 5 -- Darren Pemrick (Gre) def. , 5-4
Medalist: Jake Owens (Gre) 37.
Records: Greenwich: 10-2; Waterford: 2-10.
LAKE GEORGE 4, FORT ANN 1
(at Top Of The World)
No. 1 -- Gabe Mann (Lg) def. Mason Forbes, 5 & 4
No. 2 -- Patrick Ward (Fa) def. Zach Bruno, 5& 3
No. 3 -- Torin Davies (Lg) def. Reid Robbins, 5 & 4
No. 4 -- Hunter Rounds (Lg) def. Cole Genevick, 5 & 3
No. 5 -- Dan Barber (Lg) def. Ben Cusson, 5 & 4
Medalist: Patrick Ward (Fa) 41.
Records: Lake George: 10-0; Fort Ann: 6-3.
