{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWICH 5, WATERFORD 0

(at Battenkill)

No. 1 -- Jake Owens (Gre) def. Dominick Pontore, 4-2

No. 2 -- Bradley Brophy (Gre) def. Aaron Lyons, 3-1

No. 3 -- Tyler Ziehm (Gre) def. Christian Weatherby, 4-3

No. 4 -- Patrick Mcfee (Gre) def. Derrick Pontore, 2-1

No. 5 -- Darren Pemrick (Gre) def. , 5-4

Medalist: Jake Owens (Gre) 37.

Records: Greenwich: 10-2; Waterford: 2-10.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

LAKE GEORGE 4, FORT ANN 1

(at Top Of The World)

No. 1 -- Gabe Mann (Lg) def. Mason Forbes, 5 & 4

No. 2 -- Patrick Ward (Fa) def. Zach Bruno, 5& 3

No. 3 -- Torin Davies (Lg) def. Reid Robbins, 5 & 4

No. 4 -- Hunter Rounds (Lg) def. Cole Genevick, 5 & 3

No. 5 -- Dan Barber (Lg) def. Ben Cusson, 5 & 4

Medalist: Patrick Ward (Fa) 41.

Records: Lake George: 10-0; Fort Ann: 6-3.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments