GREENWICH 4, CAMBRIDGE 1
(at Hoosick Falls Country Club)
No. 1 — Jake Owens (G) def. Ben Epler, 3-1
No. 2 — James Toleman (C) def. Patrick McFee, 2-up
No. 3 — Darren Pemrick (G) def. Isaac Toleman, 4-3
No. 4 — Bradley Brophy (G) by forfeit.
No. 5 — Clyde Vanpelt (G) by forfeit.
Medalist: Jake Owens (G) 37.
Medalist: Ben Epler (Cambridge) 41.
Records: Greenwich: 1-0; Cambridge: 0-1.
HOOSICK FALLS 4, TAMARAC 1
(at Frear Park)
No. 1 — Matt Smith (HF) def. Will Ashley, 3-2.
No. 2 — Ryan Bloomer (HF) def. Michael Jacques, 4-3.
No. 3 — Zach Krill (T) tied Miles Smith.
No. 4 — Colby Phelps (T) tied Aiden Fleming.
No. 5 — Ethan Yoconosh (HF) def. Nate Krill, 4-3.
Medalist: Matt Smith (HF) 33.
Records: Hoosick Falls: 1-0; Tamarac: 0-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.