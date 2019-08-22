{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWICH 4, CAMBRIDGE 1

(at Hoosick Falls Country Club)

No. 1 — Jake Owens (G) def. Ben Epler, 3-1

No. 2 — James Toleman (C) def. Patrick McFee, 2-up

No. 3 — Darren Pemrick (G) def. Isaac Toleman, 4-3

No. 4 — Bradley Brophy (G) by forfeit.

No. 5 — Clyde Vanpelt (G) by forfeit.

Medalist: Jake Owens (G) 37.

Medalist: Ben Epler (Cambridge) 41.

Records: Greenwich: 1-0; Cambridge: 0-1.

HOOSICK FALLS 4, TAMARAC 1

(at Frear Park)

No. 1 — Matt Smith (HF) def. Will Ashley, 3-2.

No. 2 — Ryan Bloomer (HF) def. Michael Jacques, 4-3.

No. 3 — Zach Krill (T) tied Miles Smith.

No. 4 — Colby Phelps (T) tied Aiden Fleming.

No. 5 — Ethan Yoconosh (HF) def. Nate Krill, 4-3.

Medalist: Matt Smith (HF) 33.

Records: Hoosick Falls: 1-0; Tamarac: 0-1.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments