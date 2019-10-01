FORT EDWARD 3 1/2, WARRENSBURG 2 1/2
(at Cronin's)
No. 1 — Hunter Mckenna (W) def. Tim Gillis, 5-4
No. 2 — Bryn Jones (W) def. Paige Cormie, 1 up
No. 3 — Will Denton (Fe) def. Sean Powers, 4-3
No. 4 — Andrew Fish (Fe) def. Thomas O'sullivan, 3-2
No. 5 — Hunter Nemec (W) tied Preston Gulick.
Medalist: Hunter Mckenna (Warrensburg) 44.
Records: Warrensburg: 2-11.
LAKE GEORGE 3 1/2, WHITEHALL 2 1/2
(at Skene Valley CC)
No. 1 — Matt Redmond (W) def. Gabe Mann, 3-2
No. 2 — Zack Bruno (LG) tied Derek Patch
No. 3 — Kaleb Lyman (W) def. Toran Davies, 5-4
No. 4 — Hunter Rounds (LG) def. Chris Bakemeier, 1 up
No. 5 — Dan Barber (LG) def. Anthony Jones, 1 up
No. 6 — Lake George won.
Medalist: Matthew Redmond (Whitehall) 39.
CORINTH 4 1/2, BOLTON 1/2
(at Sagamore)
No. 1 — Colby Walker (C) def. Stas Wiktorko, 5-3
No. 2 — Ayden Milligan (C) def. Jensen Delsignore, 5-4
No. 3 — Billy Smolinski (C) def. Peyton Delsignore, 5-3
No. 4 — Zack Tevendale (C) def. Sophie Delsignore, 5-3
No. 5 — Max Golhoffer (B) tied Morgan Barger.
Medalist: Colby Walker (Corinth) 49.
Records: Bolton: 0-13.
