FORT EDWARD 3 1/2, WARRENSBURG 2 1/2

(at Cronin's)

No. 1 — Hunter Mckenna (W) def. Tim Gillis, 5-4

No. 2 — Bryn Jones (W) def. Paige Cormie, 1 up

No. 3 — Will Denton (Fe) def. Sean Powers, 4-3

No. 4 — Andrew Fish (Fe) def. Thomas O'sullivan, 3-2

No. 5 — Hunter Nemec (W) tied Preston Gulick.

Medalist: Hunter Mckenna (Warrensburg) 44.

Records: Warrensburg: 2-11.

LAKE GEORGE 3 1/2, WHITEHALL 2 1/2

(at Skene Valley CC)

No. 1 — Matt Redmond (W) def. Gabe Mann, 3-2

No. 2 — Zack Bruno (LG) tied Derek Patch

No. 3 — Kaleb Lyman (W) def. Toran Davies, 5-4

No. 4 — Hunter Rounds (LG) def. Chris Bakemeier, 1 up

No. 5 — Dan Barber (LG) def. Anthony Jones, 1 up

No. 6 — Lake George won.

Medalist: Matthew Redmond (Whitehall) 39.

CORINTH 4 1/2, BOLTON 1/2

(at Sagamore)

No. 1 — Colby Walker (C) def. Stas Wiktorko, 5-3

No. 2 — Ayden Milligan (C) def. Jensen Delsignore, 5-4

No. 3 — Billy Smolinski (C) def. Peyton Delsignore, 5-3

No. 4 — Zack Tevendale (C) def. Sophie Delsignore, 5-3

No. 5 — Max Golhoffer (B) tied Morgan Barger.

Medalist: Colby Walker (Corinth) 49.

Records: Bolton: 0-13.

