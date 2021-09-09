 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Forbes leads Fort Ann-Hartford to narrow win
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Forbes leads Fort Ann-Hartford to narrow win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fort Ann-Hartford defeated Corinth by a point in high school golf on Thursday based on a sixth-match tie-breaker.

Lake George, Granville and Fort Edward-Argyle were among the other winners.

FORT ANN/HARTFORD 3 1/2, CORINTH 2 1/2

(at Brookhaven Golf Course)

No. 1 — Mason Forbes (FA-H) def. Ayden Milligan, 2&1

No. 2 — Billy Smolinski (Cor) def. Joey Happy, 4&3

No. 3 — Morgan Barger (Cor) tied Charlie Walker

No. 4 — Hannah Barger (Cor) def. Luke Larose, 2&1

No. 5 — Matt Casey (FA-H) def. Cooper Philo, 1up

Medalist: Mason Forbes (FA-H) 53.

Records: Fort Ann/Hartford: 1-2; Corinth: 0-3.

LAKE GEORGE 5, CORINTH 0

(at Brookhaven Golf Course)

No. 1 — Zach Bruno (LG) def. Ayden Milligan, 4&3

No. 2 — Christian Siletti (LG) def. Billy Smolinski, 3&2

No. 3 — Kyle Casabonne (LG) def. Morgan Barger, 4&3

No. 4 — Aiden Cardinale (LG) def. Hannah Barger, 4&3

No. 5 — Anthony Halliday (LG) def. Cooper Philo, 2&1

Medalist: Zach Bruno (LG) 43.

Records: Lake George: 1-1; Corinth: 0-2.

GRANVILLE 5, NORTH WARREN 0

(at Skene Valley Country Club)

No. 1 — Andrew Rathbun (Gran) def. Wyatt Jennings, 1up

No. 2 — Logan Harrington (Gran) def. Myles Walker, 1up

No. 3 — Nathan Williams (Gran) def. Peyton Robbins, 2&1

No. 4 — Ethan Martelle (Gran) def. Aiden , 4&3

No. 5 — Liam Farrell (Gran) def. Ethan Dancz, 4&3

Medalist: Andrew Rathbun (Gra) 45.

Records: Granville: 4-0.

FT. EDWARD-ARGYLE 4, FORT ANN-HARTFORD 1

(at Hartford Greens)

No. 1 — Mason Forbes (FA-H) def. Andrew Fish, 4&3

No. 2 — Beau Boucher (FE-A) def. Joe Happy,

No. 3 — Danny Boucher (FE-A) def. Charlie Walker, 2up

No. 4 — Preston Gulick (FE-A) def. Luke Larose, 1up

No. 5 — Calvin Boucher (FE-A) def. Matt Casey, 4&3

Medalist: Mason Forbes (FA-H) 42.

Records: Fort Ann/Hartford: 0-1.

MECHANICVILLE 4, STILLWATER 1

(at Saratoga Lake Golf Club)

No. 1 — Joe Manzer (M) def. Carter Wichelns, 1up

No. 2 — Rj Roberts (M) def. Matt Berkery, 4&2

No. 3 — Konner Buchal (Still) def. Nate Salvadore, 1up

No. 4 — Matt Salvadore (M) by forfeit

No. 5 — Connor Dion (M) by forfeit

Medalist: Matt Salvadore (Mech) 47.

Records: Mechanicville: 5-1; Stillwater: 3-5.

ALBANY ACADEMY 88, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 149

(at Saratoga State Park Executive)

Albany Academy for Girls: Kennedy Swedick 27, Nicole Criscone 30, Samantha Von Rohr 31.

Saratoga Central Catholic: Kara Wengert 49, Allison Motler 49, Elizabeth Whalen 51.

Medalist: Kennedy Swedick (AA) 27.

Records: Saratoga Central Catholic: 0-2.

HOOSICK FALLS 4 1/2, CAMBRIDGE 1/2

(at Hoosick Falls Country Club)

No. 1 — Aiden Fleming (HoF) def. Mason Macdougall, 4&3

No. 2 — Miles Smith (HoF) def. James Toleman, 2&1

No. 3 — Brady Hathaway (HoF) def. Luke Macdougall, 2&1

No. 4 — Lydia Fronhofer (Cam) def. Riley Hayes, AS

No. 5 — Allison Hathaway (HoF) by forfeit

Medalist: Aiden Fleming (HoF) 37.

Records: Hoosick Falls: 5-1; Cambridge: 2-3.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will a non-QB win Offensive Player of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News