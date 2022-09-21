ROUNDUP: Corinth, Hadley-Luzerne, Queensbury pull out close wins

The Corinth, Hadley-Luzerne and Queensbury golf teams all pulled out narrow victories on Wednesday.

Corinth edged North Warren 3-2 in Adirondack League match play, as did H-L with a win over Lake George, despite the Warriors getting a medalist-performance 37 from Zach Bruno.

Queensbury edged out Hudson Falls 276-290 in a Foothills Council match that went to the sixth scoring golfer. In stroke play, the teams were tied at 173-173 after five golfers, and the Spartans' Steven Lange's card beat out the Tigers' sixth man.

CORINTH 3, NORTH WARREN 2

at Green Mansions

No. 1 — Myles Walker (NW) def. Collin Vincent, 5-4.

No. 2 — Aiden Schurr (Cor) def. Chase Scheidegger, 3-1.

No. 3 — Ethan Hammond (NW) def. Aiden Pettit, 2-up.

No. 4 — Cooper Philo (Cor) def. Daegan Brothers, 3-2.

No. 5 — Parker Duerr-Clark (Cor) def. Aidan Magee, 5-4.

Records: Corinth 4-2, North Warren 0-5

Medalist: Myles Walker (NW) 38

HADLEY-LUZERNE 3, LAKE GEORGE 2

at Top of the World

No. 1 — Zach Bruno (LG) def. Tyler Plummer, 5-3.

No. 2 — Kyle Casabonne (LG) def. Taylor Smead, 1-up.

No. 3 — Jack Waterhouse (HL) def. Aidan Cardinale, 3-2.

No. 4 — Noah Springer (HL) def. Angelo Bergman.

No. 5 — Anthony Grant (HL) def. Aiden Martillotta, 2-1.

Medalist: Zach Bruno (LG) 37

Records: Hadley-Luzerne 5-0. Lake George 4-2, 5-2 overall

QUEENSBURY 276, HUDSON FALLS 290

at Glens Falls Country Club

Queensbury: Tanner Fearman 39, Liam Levack 39, Patrick Mannix 46, Oliver Coughlan 49, Brodie Lanoir 50, Steven Lange 53.

Hudson Falls: Connor Rogers 39, Noah Tyler 42, Peyton Smith 46, Dom Doyle 46, Dom Seymour 50.

Medalists: Fearman (Q), Levack (Q), Rogers (HF) 39

Notes: The match was tied at 173 and went to the sixth scorer, with Queensbury’s Steven Lange finishing ahead of Hudson Falls’ sixth man.

SOUTH HIGH 160, SCHUYLERVILLE 164

at Airway Meadows

South Glens Falls: Hayden Knapp 38, Tyler Car Rutgers 38, Matt Kirk 41, Boston White 43.

Schuylerville: Adam DeGregory 36, Kadin Converse 41, Ryken Riper 41, Mark Earley 46.

Medalist: DeGregory (Sch) 36