Monday's high school golf roundup.
CORINTH 4, WARRENSURG 1
1. Rowan Seeley (W) def. Aiden Schurr (C), 3-2
2. Cooper Philo (C) def. Declan Monahan, 2-up
3. Parker Duerr-Clark (C) def. Tillman Durkin, 5-4
4. Collin Vincent (C) by forfeit
5. Gage Bardin (C) by forfeit
Medalist: Rowan Seeley (W) 44
Records: Corinth 5-1
MECHANICVILLE 4 1/2, GREENWICH 1/2
1. Nate Salvadore (M) def. Eric Wade, 3-1
2. Jack Salvadore (M) def. Sam Ziehm, 2-1
3. Connor Dion (M) def Omar DeJesus, 3-1
4. Jacob Pickett (M) tied Braden Stutzman (C)
5. Ben Amato (M) def Colby Stutzman, 2-1
Medalist: Nate and Jack Salvadore (M), 39
Records: Greenwich 5-4, Mechanicville 10-0