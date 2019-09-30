WARRENSBURG 3, BOLTON 2
(at Sagamore)
No. 1 — Hunter Mckenna (W) def. Stas Wiktorko, 5-3
No. 2 — Bryn Jones (W) def. Jensen Delsignore, 5-4
No. 3 — Peyton Delsignore (B) def. Sean Powers, 3-1
No. 4 — Sophie Delsignore (B) def. Thomas O’Sullivan, 4-2
No. 5 — Hunter Nemec (W) def. Sophie Wiktorko, 3-2
Medalist: Hunter Mckenna (Warr) 42.
Records: Warrensburg: 2-10; Bolton: 0-12.
LAKE GEORGE 3 1/2,
FORT ANN-HARTFORD 1 1/2
(at Pole Valley)
No. 1 — Mason Forbes (FAH) def. Gabe Mann, 1 Up
No. 2 — Patrick Ward (FAH) tied Zach Bruno
No. 3 — Torin Davies (LG) def. Reid Robbins, 1Up
No. 4 — Hunter Rounds (LG) def. Cole Genevick, 3 and 1
No. 5 — Dan Barber (LG) def. Eric Gadway, 4 and 3
Medalist: Mason Forbes (FAH) 36.
Records: Lake George: 11-0; Fort Ann-Hartford: 6-4.
GRANVILLE 3, FORT EDWARD 2
(at Lake St. Catherine)
No. 1 — Tim Gillis (FE) def. Ryan Kunen, 1 Up
No. 2 — Paige Cormie (Fe) def. Lane Mattison, 5 and 4
No. 3 — Logan Harrington (Gra) def. Andrew Fish, 3 and 2
No. 4 — Nathan Williams (Gra) def. Preston Gulick, 4 and 2
No. 5 — Andrew Rathbun (Gra) def. Beau Boucher, 2 and 1
Medalist: Paige Cormie (FE) 50.
Records: Granville: 6-8.
GIRLS
SHENENDEHOWA 140,
QUEENSBURY 153
(at Fairways Of Halfmoon)
Shenendehowa: Charlee Kennedy 43, Cambell Kennedy 48, Mackenzie Finn 49.
Queensbury: Adriana Della Bella 45, Mia Dâ€™angelico 53, Geena Burkich 55.
Medalist: Charlee Kennedy (Shen) 43.
