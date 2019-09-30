{{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG 3, BOLTON 2

(at Sagamore)

No. 1 — Hunter Mckenna (W) def. Stas Wiktorko, 5-3

No. 2 — Bryn Jones (W) def. Jensen Delsignore, 5-4

No. 3 — Peyton Delsignore (B) def. Sean Powers, 3-1

No. 4 — Sophie Delsignore (B) def. Thomas O’Sullivan, 4-2

No. 5 — Hunter Nemec (W) def. Sophie Wiktorko, 3-2

Medalist: Hunter Mckenna (Warr) 42.

Records: Warrensburg: 2-10; Bolton: 0-12.

LAKE GEORGE 3 1/2,

FORT ANN-HARTFORD 1 1/2

(at Pole Valley)

No. 1 — Mason Forbes (FAH) def. Gabe Mann, 1 Up

No. 2 — Patrick Ward (FAH) tied Zach Bruno

No. 3 — Torin Davies (LG) def. Reid Robbins, 1Up

No. 4 — Hunter Rounds (LG) def. Cole Genevick, 3 and 1

No. 5 — Dan Barber (LG) def. Eric Gadway, 4 and 3

Medalist: Mason Forbes (FAH) 36.

Records: Lake George: 11-0; Fort Ann-Hartford: 6-4.

GRANVILLE 3, FORT EDWARD 2

(at Lake St. Catherine)

No. 1 — Tim Gillis (FE) def. Ryan Kunen, 1 Up

No. 2 — Paige Cormie (Fe) def. Lane Mattison, 5 and 4

No. 3 — Logan Harrington (Gra) def. Andrew Fish, 3 and 2

No. 4 — Nathan Williams (Gra) def. Preston Gulick, 4 and 2

No. 5 — Andrew Rathbun (Gra) def. Beau Boucher, 2 and 1

Medalist: Paige Cormie (FE) 50.

Records: Granville: 6-8.

GIRLS

SHENENDEHOWA 140,

QUEENSBURY 153

(at Fairways Of Halfmoon)

Shenendehowa: Charlee Kennedy 43, Cambell Kennedy 48, Mackenzie Finn 49.

Queensbury: Adriana Della Bella 45, Mia Dâ€™angelico 53, Geena Burkich 55.

Medalist: Charlee Kennedy (Shen) 43.

