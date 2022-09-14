ROUNDUP: Bulldogs win despite Dock's 32

Brayden Dock was medalist with a 32, but Hayden Knapp and the South Glens Falls Bulldogs improved to 6-2 with a victory over Glens Falls.
Schuylerville also posted a Foothills win, beating Queensbury. Granville, Lake George and Bolton also won.
SOUTH HIGH 158, GLENS FALLS 166
(at Bay Meadows)
South Glens Falls: Hayden Knapp 36, Matt Kirk 40, Tyler Carruthers 40, Derek Cormie 42.
Glens Falls: Brayden Dock 32, Logan Drino 41, Brett Chambers 46, Gannon Macdougall 47.
Medalist: Brayden Dock, 32
Records: South High 6-2, Glens Falls 3-5.
SCHUYLERVILLE 177, QUEENSBURY 184
(at Airway Meadows)
Schuylerville: Adam DeGregory 38, Ryken Riper 45, Kadin Converse 47, Mark Earley 47.
Queensbury: Tanner Freeman 41, Rhyse Roberts 47, Patrick Mannix 48, Brodie Lanoir 48
Medalist: Adam DeGregory (38).
GRANVILLE 5, WARRENSBURG 0
(at Skene Valley)
No. 1 — Andrew Rathbun (Gra) def. Rowan Seele, 4-3
No. 2 — William Jennings (Gra) def. Bryn Jones, 5-3
No. 3 — Nathan Williams (Gra) def. Cooper Messimer, 3-1
No. 4 — Liam Farrell (Gra) def. Myles Martin, 5-4
No. 5 — Ethan Martelle (Gra) def. Declan Monahan, 5-4
Medalist: Andrew Rathbun (Gra) 41.
Records: Granville 4-0.
LAKE GEORGE 5, BOLTON 0
(at The Sagamore Golf Course)
No. 1 — Zach Bruno (LG) def. Sophie DelSignor, 5&4
No. 2 — Kyle Casabonne (LG) def. Jane Trowbridge, 3&2
No. 3 — Aiden Cardinale (LG) def. Max Gollhofer, 1 up
No. 4 — Dan Nichols (LG) def. John Roemer, 5&3
No. 5 — Angelo Bergman (LG) def. James Showers, 3&2
Medalist: Zach Bruno, 37
BOLTON 3, FORT EDWARD-ARGYLE 2
(at The Sagamore Golf Course)
No. 1 — Sophie Del Signore (Bol) def. Beau Boucher, 1 up
No. 2 — Jane Trowbridge (Bol) halved Calvin Boucher
No. 3 — Max Gollhofer (Bol) halved Zach Bartholomew
No. 4 — John Roemer (Bol) def. Judd Boucher, 4&3
No. 5 — Trey Tiderencil (FE/Arg) def. James Showers, 3&2