Roundup: Balanced effort lifts Hudson Falls

HUDSON FALLS 158,
GLENS FALLS 170
(at Bay Meadows)
Hudson Falls: Swartz 39, Smith 39, Rogers 39, Tyler 41.
Glens Falls: B. Dock 37, P. Bruen 44, N. Girard 44, C. Fisher 45.
Medalist: B. Dock (GF) 37.
QUEENSBURY 186,
SCHUYLERVILLE 202
(at Glens Falls Country Club)
Queensbury: Will Povie 43, Alex Gibbs 44, Michael Simmes 49, Dorin Chang 50.
Schuylerville: Jack Harshbarger 46, Carson Griffin 47, Ryan Dow 54, Mark Earley 55.
Medalist: Will Povie (Q) 43.
