Roundup: Balanced effort lifts Hudson Falls
HUDSON FALLS 158,
GLENS FALLS 170

(at Bay Meadows)

Hudson Falls: Swartz 39, Smith 39, Rogers 39, Tyler 41.

Glens Falls: B. Dock 37, P. Bruen 44, N. Girard 44, C. Fisher 45.

Medalist: B. Dock (GF) 37.

QUEENSBURY 186,
SCHUYLERVILLE 202

(at Glens Falls Country Club)

Queensbury: Will Povie 43, Alex Gibbs 44, Michael Simmes 49, Dorin Chang 50.

Schuylerville: Jack Harshbarger 46, Carson Griffin 47, Ryan Dow 54, Mark Earley 55.

Medalist: Will Povie (Q) 43.

