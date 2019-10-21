Whitehall's Matthew Redmond was named the Adirondack League Golfer of the Year.
The league's East Division all-stars were composed of Fort Ann-Hartford's Patrick Ward and Mason Forbes, Whitehall's Derek Patch, Granville's Lane Mattison and Fort Edward-Argyle's Tim Gillis.
Named West Division all-stars were Hadley-Luzerne's Chad Harris, Tyler Plummer and Joe Armendola, Warrensburg's Hunter McKenna, North Warren's Rory Smith and Corinth's Coby Walker.
