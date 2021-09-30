 Skip to main content
Queensbury's Adriana Della Bella takes second in Foothills girls golf
JOHNSTOWN — Queensbury's Adriana Della Bella took second place Thursday in the Foothills Council girls golf championships at Fox Run Golf Club.

Della Bella shot a 97, two strokes behind winner Mollie Kortz of Johnstown. Broadalbin-Perth's Emma Goebel finished third with a 103.

Queensbury placed third in the in the team standings with a team total of 233. B-P and Johnstown both finished with 209, with the Patriots taking the title.

