 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Queensbury girls fall to Albany Academy
0 comments
agate

Queensbury girls fall to Albany Academy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GIRLS
ALBANY ACADEMY 125, QUEENSBURY 167

(at Glens Falls Country Club)

Albany Academy: Kennedy Swedick 36, Nicole Criscone 36, Sam Von Rohr 53, Jilly Rawson 54.

Queensbury: Adrianna Della Bella 53, Mia D'Angelico 57, Geena Burkich 57, Maisie Heisey 70.

Medalist: Kennedy Swedick (AA), Nicole Criscone (AA) 36.

BOYS
QUEENSBURY 181,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 192

(at Glens Falls Country Club)

Queensbury: Will Povie 40, Tanner Fearman 43, Kevin Milza 48, Michael Simmes 50.

South Glens Falls: Will Bickford 42, Jake Carpenter 47, Brandon Stimpson 50, Josh Aarons 53.

Medalist: Will Povie (Q) 40.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News