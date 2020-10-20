Queensbury girls fall to Albany Academy

GIRLS
ALBANY ACADEMY 125, QUEENSBURY 167
(at Glens Falls Country Club)
Albany Academy: Kennedy Swedick 36, Nicole Criscone 36, Sam Von Rohr 53, Jilly Rawson 54.
Queensbury: Adrianna Della Bella 53, Mia D'Angelico 57, Geena Burkich 57, Maisie Heisey 70.
Medalist: Kennedy Swedick (AA), Nicole Criscone (AA) 36.
BOYS
QUEENSBURY 181,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 192
(at Glens Falls Country Club)
Queensbury: Will Povie 40, Tanner Fearman 43, Kevin Milza 48, Michael Simmes 50.
South Glens Falls: Will Bickford 42, Jake Carpenter 47, Brandon Stimpson 50, Josh Aarons 53.
Medalist: Will Povie (Q) 40.
