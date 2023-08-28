QUEENSBURY — One could hear the astonishment in Steve Zurlo's voice Monday afternoon.

"I've been doing this a long time, but I've never had something like this happen before," said Zurlo, the golf coach at Glens Falls High School.

Eighth-grade twins Maddie and Morgan Oliver, playing in their first varsity golf match, both shot 1-over 35s. Their older brother, Jack, a sophomore, also shot a 35 in the Black Bears' Foothills Council season-opener against Scotia at Bay Meadows Golf Club.

"It's the coolest thing," Zurlo said. "I've seen a lot of great scores in my time, but I haven't seen three members of the same family shoot the same score."

The Olivers' unique feat was side-by-side with a brilliant outing by Glens Falls senior Brayden Dock, who shot a 5-under 29 on the course. Zurlo said the course played as a 34 on Monday because of water issues on one hole.

"Brayden is the only senior I have, and he shot five birdies in a row," Zurlo said. "He bogeyed the par-3 seventh hole, and he lipped out for eagle on the ninth, but he had an outstanding day."

As a team, Glens Falls shot 2-under par and defeated Scotia, 134-157.

Glens Falls 134, Scotia 157 Glens Falls: Brayden Dock 29, Jack Oliver 35, Maddie Oliver 35, Morgan Oliver 35, Andrew Crandall 39, Brett Chambers 41, Freddie Wilson 50, Gannon MacDougall 43. Scotia: Dante Bianchi 35, Bryce Geniti 38, Colin Rainboth 47, Sam Fiori 44, Josh Frament 42, Henry Jones 56, Zachary Card 45, Sam Watson 50. Medalist: Dock 29.