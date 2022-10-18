 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake George's Zach Bruno named Adirondack League Golfer of Year

Zach Bruno of Lake George has been named the Adirondack League's Golfer of the Year for the 2022 season, the league announced Tuesday.

Named to the Adirondack League's first-team all-stars were Hadley-Luzerne's Tyler Plummer and Taylor Smead, Granville's Andrew Rathbun and William Jennings, Mason Forbes of Fort Ann-Hartford, and North Warren's Myles Walker.

Named to the league's second team were Whitehall's Jacob Whiting, Fort Ann-Hartford's Joey Happy, Caeden Wilson of Hadley-Luzerne, Lake George's Kyle Casabonne, and Granville's Liam Farrell and Nate Williams.

