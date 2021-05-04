Lake George's Bruno named Adirondack League golfer of year

Lake George's Zach Bruno has been named the Golfer of the Year in the Adirondack League for the Fall II season.

Chosen for the first team were Hadley-Luzerne's Tyler and Cam Plummer and Eli Waterhouse, Cayden Johnson of Lake George, Whitehall's Kaleb Lyman, and Mason Forbes of Hartford-Fort Ann.

Making the second team were North Warren's Dante Buttino and Myles Walker, Granville's Lane Mattison and Andrew Rathbun, Hadley-Luzerne's Joe Amendola, and Lake George's Torin Davies.

