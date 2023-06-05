Hayden Knapp of South Glens Falls took third place in the state girls golf tournament at The Edison Club in Rexford.

Knapp shot identical rounds of 74 on Sunday and Monday to finish four over par at 148. She was nine strokes behind runaway winner Kennedy Swedick of Albany Academy, the defending champion.

Maria Jackson of Saratoga finished tied for 14th at 159 and Tekla Fine-Lease of Queensbury was tied for 33rd at 173. Albany Academy won the team title and Section II finished second in the overall standings. There were 111 golfers.

Brayden Dock of Glens Falls placed in the top 10 in the state boys golf meet at Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira. Dock shot 76 in both the first and second rounds to finish at eight-over-par 152, tied for the eighth-best total.

Kellen Dean of Saratoga placed 13th at 153, Carter Sica of Saratoga was 42nd at 162, Charlie Greiner of Saratoga was 52nd at 164 and Noah Tyler of Hudson Falls placed 65th at 168. Section II was seventh as a team.