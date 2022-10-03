Knapp, Fine-Lease qualify for state golf tournament

REXFORD — South Glens Falls seventh-grader Hayden Knapp finished in a three-way tie for fourth place Monday in the Section II Girls Golf Tournament at The Edison Club.

Knapp, who is 12, shot an 8-over 80, tied with Jillian Rawson of Albany Academy and Zorah Williams of Emma Willard. Knapp was seeded second going into the tournament.

Queensbury junior Tekla Fine-Lease placed seventh with an 81 to become the Spartans’ first state qualifier. Saratoga Springs’ Maria Jackson tied for eighth at 83.

Queensbury junior Bayley Duffy placed 20th out of 44 golfers.

The top nine individuals qualify for the State Girls Golf Championships, scheduled for June 3-5, 2023 at The Edison Club.

“It was definitely tough greens, they were quick, you had to get pars where you could,” Knapp said by phone, before heading to Arizona for the PGA Junior League Championship, a national team tournament in Scottsdale.

“She bogeyed the first hole, but then she parred the next five,” South High golf coach Mike Yeager said. “She finished the front nine at 41, then she shot 39 on the back.

“She had a great day — no birdies, but she made a lot of testy par putts from 4, 5, 6 feet,” Yeager added. “That was hard work. She was grinding.”