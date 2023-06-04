REXFORD — Hayden Knapp of South Glens Falls is among the leaders after the first round of the state girls golf tournament at The Edison Club.

Knapp shot a two-over-par 74, good for third place among 110 golfers. She is four strokes behind the leader, defending champion Kennedy Swedick of Albany Academy. Knapp, a seventh-grader, had six birdies during Sunday's round.

Maria Jackson of Saratoga (80) is tied for 14th and Tekla Fine-Lease of Queensbury (87) is tied for 35th. Section II is in second place in the team standings at the tourney, which wraps up with round two on Monday.