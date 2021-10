Hudson Falls won the Class B high school golf title after Section II corrected the scoring from Tuesday's action at The Fairways of Halfmoon.

It was ruled that Schuylerville should have competed in Class C-D instead of Class B, so Schuylerville was made the C-D champion and Hudson Falls became the Class B champ, beating out second-place Averill Park by eight strokes.

The Tigers were led by Ben Swartz, who tied for second place among Class B golfers with an 84. Noah Tyler tied for seventh at 90.

