HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls sophomore Ben Swartz shot a 1-over-par 72 at Kingsbury National Golf Club on Wednesday to earn medalist honors at the Foothills Council Golf Tournament.
Swartz’s score led the Tigers to a second-place finish behind Amsterdam. The Rams finished with a score of 338, with the Tigers four strokes back at 342.
Queensbury was fourth with a 345, South Glens Falls placed fifth with a 365, Glens Falls was sixth with 367 and Schuylerville finished seventh with a 387.
Individually, Glens Falls’ Brayden Dock was second with a 77. South High was led by Shamus Mulderry’s 81, while Queensbury got 84s from Will Povie and Nate VanAnden.
Foothills Tournament
At Kingsbury National (par-71)
Team standings: 1. Amsterdam 338, 2. Hudson Falls 342, 3. Broadalbin-Perth 343, 4. Queensbury 345, 5. South Glens Falls 365, 6. Glens Falls 367, 7. Schuylerville 387, 8. Johnstown 397, 9. Scotia 449, 10. Gloversville 463.
Local teams’ results
Hudson Falls: Ben Swartz 72, John LeClaire 88, Eric Purdy 89, Dan Hess 93.
Queensbury: Will Povie 84, Nate VanAnden 84, Dorin Chang 88, Tanner Fearman 89.
South Glens Falls: Shamus Mulderry 81, Matt Gebo 93, Will Bickford 93, Connor Bovair 98.
Glens Falls: Brayden Dock 77, Carter Vanderminden 92, Colin Fisher 95, Aiden Murphy 103.
Schuylerville: Kadin Pagington 91, Carson Griffen 94, Charlie Welsh 96, Jack Gulick 106.
