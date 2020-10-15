 Skip to main content
Hudson Falls golfers best SGF, move to 6-0
agate
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Hudson Falls golfers best SGF, move to 6-0

Ben Swartz shot a 40 at Kingsbury National as unbeaten Hudson Falls defeated South Glens Falls in a Foothills Council golf match on Thursday.

HUDSON FALLS 165, SOUTH HIGH 181

(at Kingsbury National)

Hudson Falls: Ben Swartz 40, Eric Purdy 41, Dom Doyle 42, Peyton Smith 42.

South Glens Falls: Willis Bickford 44, Matthew Kirk 45, Jake Carpenter 42, Cam Darrow 50.

Medalist: Ben Swartz (HuF) 40.

Records: Hudson Falls: 6-0; South Glens Falls: 2-3.

