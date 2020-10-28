Hudson Falls captures first-ever Foothills golf tournament

HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls golf team captured its first-ever Foothills Council tournament Wednesday at Kingsbury National Golf Club.

The foursome of Ben Swartz, Eric Purdy, Dom Doyle and Noah Tyler combined to shoot 325, as the Tigers defeated runner-up Queensbury by 12 strokes.

Swartz earned medalist honors with a 2-over par 73, and Purdy shot a 78.

Glens Falls' Brayden Dock carded a 77 for second place overall among individuals.

Queensbury's Tanner Fearman and South Glens Falls' Matt Kirk rounded out the top five individuals, shooting 80 to tie for fourth.

South High finished third with 352, Glens Falls was fourth with 360 and Schuylerville placed fifth with 377.

