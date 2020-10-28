 Skip to main content
Hudson Falls captures first-ever Foothills golf tournament
HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls golf team captured its first-ever Foothills Council tournament Wednesday at Kingsbury National Golf Club.

The foursome of Ben Swartz, Eric Purdy, Dom Doyle and Noah Tyler combined to shoot 325, as the Tigers defeated runner-up Queensbury by 12 strokes.

Swartz earned medalist honors with a 2-over par 73, and Purdy shot a 78.

Glens Falls' Brayden Dock carded a 77 for second place overall among individuals.

Queensbury's Tanner Fearman and South Glens Falls' Matt Kirk rounded out the top five individuals, shooting 80 to tie for fourth.

South High finished third with 352, Glens Falls was fourth with 360 and Schuylerville placed fifth with 377.

Foothills Council Tournament

Team Standings

1. Hudson Falls 325, 2. Queensbury 337, 3. South Glens Falls 352, 4. Glens Falls 360, 5. Schuylerville 377.

Individual Top Five

1. Ben Swartz (HF) 73, 2. Brayden Dock (GF) 77, 3. Eric Purdy (HF) 78, 4. tie, Tanner Fearman (Q), Matt Kirk (SGF) 80.

Scores by Team

Hudson Falls (325) — Ben Swartz 73, Eric Purdy 78, Dom Doyle 85, Noah Tyler 89.

Queensbury (337) — Tanner Fearman 80, Will Povie 81, Kevin Milza 84, Dorin Chang 92.

South Glens Falls (352) — Matt Kirk 80, Willis Bickford 85, Jake Carpenter 88, Joey Thompson 99.

Glens Falls (360) — Brayden Dock 77, Noah Girard 90, Patrick Bruen 94, Aidan Murphy 99.

Schuylerville (377) — Carson Griffin 89, Ryan Dow 92, Jack Harshbarger 97, Austin Prouty 99.

