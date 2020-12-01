 Skip to main content
Hudson Falls' Ben Swartz heads up Foothills Council golf all-stars
Hudson Falls' Ben Swartz heads up Foothills Council golf all-stars

Foothills Council North Division individual champion Ben Swartz of Hudson Falls heads up the league's golf all-stars for the fall season.

Joining Swartz as Foothills all-stars are Tigers teammate Eric Purdy, Glens Falls' Brayden Dock, Queensbury's Will Povie and Tanner Fearman, South Division individual champ CJ Durinick of Amsterdam, Broadalbin-Perth's Connor Canale and Johnstown's Will Gerlach.

Glens Falls and Johnstown received the team sportsmanship award. Hudson Falls won its first Foothills Council tournament title.

