Hudson Falls beats G.F., raises golf record to 3-0

HUDSON FALLS — The coronavirus pandemic has made a mess of local sports. But the shutdown of most fall programs has produced a side benefit for the Hudson Falls golf team.

The Tigers defeated Glens Falls 163-181 on Thursday at Kingsbury National Golf Club, making them 3-0 this season. With other sports unable to play, coach O.J. Lescault finds himself with a well-rounded golf team.

"I knew coming into the season we had two of the top five or six players in the Foothills with Ben Swartz and Eric Purdy," Lescault said. "Those are two kids you can bank on. They give us a chance to be pretty successful.

"But we also have two soccer kids who decided to play, and one football kid. We have depth we've never had before. It's been enjoyable."

Swartz shot a one-over-par 36, joining Brayden Dock of Glens Falls as medalist on Thursday. Purdy and Noah Tyler of Hudson Falls had the next-best scores at 41.

Swartz was the top individual in the Foothills tournament last year, and he and Purdy often lead the way for the Hudson Falls. But the presence of new golfers has helped the Tigers post stronger scores in the third and fourth scoring spots, Lescault said.