Hadley-Luzerne wins Adirondack tournament, title match

Hadley-Luzerne won the Adirondack League golf tournament and also defeated Granville 3 1/2 to 1 1/2 in the league's championship match at Skene Valley Country Club on Friday.
Zach Bruno of Lake George was medalist on the par 36 course, shooting a 38. Tyler Plummer of Hadley-Luzerne was second at 43 and Wyatt Jennings of North Warren was third with a 44.
In the tournament, Hadley-Luzerne beat out second-place North Warren by 14 strokes. Granville was third.
In the championship match, Tyler Plummer and Cam Plummer won their matches, while the other three finished tied.
