Hadley-Luzerne wins Adirondack tournament, title match

Hadley-Luzerne won the Adirondack League golf tournament and also defeated Granville 3 1/2 to 1 1/2 in the league's championship match at Skene Valley Country Club on Friday.

Zach Bruno of Lake George was medalist on the par 36 course, shooting a 38. Tyler Plummer of Hadley-Luzerne was second at 43 and Wyatt Jennings of North Warren was third with a 44.

In the tournament, Hadley-Luzerne beat out second-place North Warren by 14 strokes. Granville was third.

In the championship match, Tyler Plummer and Cam Plummer won their matches, while the other three finished tied.

Adir. League Tournament Team Results Hadley Luzerne 139, North Warren 153, Granville 155, Lake George 164, Whitehall 165, Fort Ann-Hartford 165, Corinth 175, Fort Edward 198, Bolton 214. Championship Match Hadley-Luzerne 3 1/2, Granville 1 1/2 No. 1 — Tyler Plummer (H-L) def. Andrew Rathburn, 4&3 No. 2 — Cam Plummer (H-L) def. Logan Harrington 2 &1 No. 3 — Sean Fraiser (H-L) tied Nate Williams No. 4 — Taylor Smead (H-L) tied Ethan Martelle No. 5 — Caden Wilson (H-L) tied Liam Farrell

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0