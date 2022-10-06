H-L wins team title; Granville wins Adirondack Invitational

WHITEHALL — Hadley-Luzerne won the Adirondack League team title while Granville won the Invitational of the Adirondack Championship on Thursday at Skene Valley Country Club.

Hadley-Luzerne won the head-to-head championship over Granville, 3-2. Tyler Plummer, Jack Waterhouse and Noah Springer won matches for the Eagles.

Granville and H-L both finished at 136 in the invitational, with Granville winning on a tie-breaker. Lake George took third.

Zach Bruno of Lake George was medalist for the tournament with a 37. Plummer of Hadley-Luzerne took second with a 39 while Jacob Whiting of Whitehall and William Jennings of Granville tied for third at 43.

Adirondack League Invy TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP Hadley-Luzerne 3, Granville 2 No. 1 — Tyler Plummer (H-L) def. Andrew Rathbun, 3 and 1 No. 2 — William Jennings (Gra) def. Taylor Smead, 4 and 2 No. 3 — Liam Ferrell (Gra) def. Caeden Wilson, 1 up No. 4 — Jack Waterhouse (H-L) def. Nathan Williams, 1up No. 5 — Noah Springer (H-L) def. Ethan Martelle, 1up ADIRONDACK INVITATIONAL Team Scores: 1. Granville 136*, 2. Hadley-Luzerne 136, 3. Lake George 144, 4. Whitehall 151, 5. Warrensburg 155, 6. Hartford/Fort Ann 164, 7. Corinth 171, 8. Fort Edward 179, 9. Bolton 184, 10. North Warren 196. * won on tie-breaker