 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
H-L claims Adirondack golf titles
0 comments

H-L claims Adirondack golf titles

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL — Hadley-Luzerne's golf team won the Adirondack League team championship match as well as the Adirondack League Invitational on Wednesday at Skene Valley Country Club.

The Eagles defeated Lake George 3-2 in the team competition. Cam Plummer, Joe Armendola and Sean Farsier won the third through fifth matches for H-L.

Hadley-Luzerne tied for first with Lake George in the invitational, winning the title based on a tie-breaker. Granville finished third.

Cam Plummer of Hadley-Luzerne and Zach Bruno of Lake George were co-medalists at 41 on the par 36 course. Tyler Plummer of Hadley-Luzerne and Cayden Johnston of Lake George both shot 43. Andrew Rathbun of Granville turned in a 44.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News