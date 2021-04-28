H-L claims Adirondack golf titles

WHITEHALL — Hadley-Luzerne's golf team won the Adirondack League team championship match as well as the Adirondack League Invitational on Wednesday at Skene Valley Country Club.
The Eagles defeated Lake George 3-2 in the team competition. Cam Plummer, Joe Armendola and Sean Farsier won the third through fifth matches for H-L.
Hadley-Luzerne tied for first with Lake George in the invitational, winning the title based on a tie-breaker. Granville finished third.
Cam Plummer of Hadley-Luzerne and Zach Bruno of Lake George were co-medalists at 41 on the par 36 course. Tyler Plummer of Hadley-Luzerne and Cayden Johnston of Lake George both shot 43. Andrew Rathbun of Granville turned in a 44.