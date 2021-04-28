H-L claims Adirondack golf titles

WHITEHALL — Hadley-Luzerne's golf team won the Adirondack League team championship match as well as the Adirondack League Invitational on Wednesday at Skene Valley Country Club.

The Eagles defeated Lake George 3-2 in the team competition. Cam Plummer, Joe Armendola and Sean Farsier won the third through fifth matches for H-L.

Hadley-Luzerne tied for first with Lake George in the invitational, winning the title based on a tie-breaker. Granville finished third.

Cam Plummer of Hadley-Luzerne and Zach Bruno of Lake George were co-medalists at 41 on the par 36 course. Tyler Plummer of Hadley-Luzerne and Cayden Johnston of Lake George both shot 43. Andrew Rathbun of Granville turned in a 44.

Adirondack League CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH Hadley-Luzerne 3, Lake George 2 No. 1 — Zach Bruno (LG) def. Tyler Plummer, 1 up No. 2 — Cayden Johnston (LG) def. Eli Waterhouse, 2-1 No. 3 — Cam Plummer (H-L) def. Torin Davies, 4-2 No. 4 — Joe Armendola (H-L) def. Nick Matteo, 4-3 No. 5 — Sean Farsier (H-L) def. Brian Dee, 1 up INVITATIONAL Team Scores 1. Hadley-Luzerne* 84, 2. Lake George 84, 3. Granville 96, 4. Whitehall 99, 5. Fort Ann-Hartford 103, 6. North Warren 110, 7. Fort Edward 119, 8. Bolton 153. * won by tie-breaker.

