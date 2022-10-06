 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
H-L captures team title; Granville wins Adirondack Invitational

WHITEHALL — Hadley-Luzerne won the Adirondack League team title while Granville won the Invitational of the Adirondack Championship on Thursday at Skene Valley Country Club.

Hadley-Luzerne won the head-to-head championship over Granville, 3-2. Tyler Plummer, Jack Waterhouse and Noah Springer won matches for the Eagles.

Granville and H-L both finished at 136 in the invitational, with Granville winning on a tie-breaker. Lake George took third.

Zach Bruno of Lake George was medalist for the tournament with a 37. Plummer of Hadley-Luzerne took second with a 39 while Jacob Whiting of Whitehall and William Jennings of Granville tied for third at 43.

